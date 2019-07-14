MP fears being 'ousted' after voting against abortion

  • STV
The SNP's Lisa Cameron said her office had received hundreds of abusive messages.

Concerns: Dr Lisa Cameron believes she will be deselected by the SNP.

A SNP MP said she fears she will be deselected by the party after she voted against the legalisation of abortion in Northern Ireland.

Dr Lisa Cameron, who represents East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow, said her office had received more than 900 messages, including "abuse" and "cyber bullying" after her stance sparked an angry reaction from some.

She has raised the abuse she received with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon - but said she has not yet received any response from the SNP leader.

It comes after Dr Cameron and her party colleague, Peter Grant, both voted against lifting the ban on abortion in Northern Ireland when the issue came before the House of Commons this week.

While the matter was a free vote, for individuals to decide how to vote in line with their own conscience, Ms Sturgeon earlier made clear that if she was in Westminster she would vote in favour of "women's right to choose".

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford, and other MPs such as Hannah Bardell and Joanna Cherry, went public with their support for the controversial measure - which was passed by 332 votes to 99.

Dr Cameron, a consultant clinical psychologist whose anti-abortion stance is due in part to having suffered two miscarriages, now fears she will be prevented from standing again for the seat, which she first won in 2015.

'I didn't rebel or vote against the party whip. And yet now it's virtually certain that abusive party activists will make sure I'm deselected and lose the job I love.'
Lisa Cameron MP

She said: "It was a free vote, a conscience vote. I didn't rebel or vote against the party whip. And yet now it's virtually certain that abusive party activists will make sure I'm deselected and lose the job I love."

The MP added: "The attacks on me have been nothing less than vitriolic. One individual threatened to come over and 'abort me'. I tagged this to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to let her see what was being written.

"But I am sad to say that I have as yet received no response. I hope I will receive support from the party hierarchy soon.

"I'm getting all this abuse but no one in the party will call out the abusers. In a few short days my life has been turned on its head and it looks like I will be ousted. The situation is very serious."

She has also written to SNP MP Patrick Grady, who is the party's chief whip at Westminster, who confirmed to her "a free vote was in place in order that members could vote with their conscience, and that the reason conscience votes exist is for areas where there can't be a defined party policy".

But Dr Cameron said she fears it may "now incompatible to hold pro-life views and be a SNP MP, candidate, to pass vetting or be elected in any capacity" - adding that this would make her position "untenable".

She added: "I am being told by local officials that voting according to my conscience on a free vote means I have no place being elected in the SNP.

"I find this outrageous but I have to say it is also extremely sad for Scotland."

'As has been longstanding practice in the SNP, votes on this issue are conscience votes for elected members, meaning it is entirely up to the individual member how they vote. No one is failed at assessment because of their religious views.'
SNP spokesman

John Deighan, chief executive of pro-life campaign group the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC), condemned the treatment of the MP.

He said: "It greatly troubles me that abortion advocates have radicalised politics in such a way that they have undermined our democracy.

"The persecution of an elected politician for voting in a way they don't like exposes the depth of their intolerance. It's a disgraceful and unacceptable position that has been deliberately cultivated."

A SNP spokesman said: "As has been longstanding practice in the SNP, votes on this issue are conscience votes for elected members, meaning it is entirely up to the individual member how they vote.

"No one is failed at assessment because of their religious views. Ordinary party members may disagree with the actions of a SNP parliamentarian, but they should do so respectfully."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.