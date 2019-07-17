  • STV
  • MySTV

Drug deaths: The implant that blocks heroin in its path

Gordon Chree Gordon Chree

Doctor has treated 12,000 drug users with his device and is willing to train UK doctors.

Dr George O'Neil treats heroin addicts with the naltrexone implant.
Dr George O'Neil treats heroin addicts with the naltrexone implant. STV

At a clinic in a nondescript suburb of Perth, Western Australia, Dr George O'Neil has treated 12,000 drug users with an implant to help get them off heroin.

The device, which releases naltrexone into a patient's stomach to block the effects of heroin, is legal but not officially licensed.

Dr O'Neil believes it could help tackle the drugs crisis inflicting Scotland, where more than 1100 lives were claimed last year.

The figures released on Tuesday painted a bleak picture, with drugs deaths more than doubling in the last decade.

The doctor, who spent time working as an obstretician in Scotland, told STV News: "If you give the very sick heroin addict the same attention that you do other mental health patients and say 'this person without regular treatment is sick' then you only have to get him to come for an implant every six months or nine months.

Misha Guy hasn't used heroin since getting the implant.
Misha Guy hasn't used heroin since getting the implant. STV

"And if you do that you can guarantee he'll have got rid of one problem, which is opiate dependence. All his other problems in terms of behaviour become much easier to manage once you've got rid of your opiate addiction."

Because the implant remains in a user's system for a long period of time it eliminates the need for remembering to take a pill or have regular injections.

Dr O'Neil believes it's a more effective approach than the traditional process of getting addicts onto the heroin substitute methadone.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1439277-drug-deaths-in-scotland-hit-record-high-of-more-than-1100/ | default

"When you're full of naltexone you won't have any overdoses," he said.

"So you're working with people to actually move them out of heroin dependence. Whereas if you put them on opiates, you're prolonging their dependence."

Misha Guy was first treated by Dr O'Neil in 2003 when she was looking for methadone to help her off heroin - instead she was offered the naltrexone implant.

She said: "He said that he had this new thing, this naltrexone, that I hadn't heard of before, that you didn't need to go to the chemist every day.

"He just did an implant and you detoxed and that was the end of it for 12 months. I've never used heroin again since.

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1439282-drug-deaths-my-daughter-would-be-dead-without-treatment/ | default

"I'd struggled with that since the week before my 13th birthday. I'd been using heroin, and that was every day, like there would be lucky to be a day in those years that I didn't have any and it had just become my life.

"It had become my numbing thing to make everything okay. I was happy not being happy or sad, I was happy just being numb. He gave me my life back basically."

Dr O'Neil has offered to train a number of UK doctors in his technique and supply the required devices. Treating a patient with naltrexone implants costs around £850.

The clinic in Perth gets some funding from the government of Western Australia, but Dr O'Neill believes it will take international collaboration to provide the money to have the treatment officially registered which could then lead to it becoming more widespread.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.