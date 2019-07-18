  • STV
  • MySTV

Dog control laws 'need reform to prevent attacks', MSPs say

STV

Current laws governing dog ownership and control are not being enforced, MSPs have said.

Dogs: Laws should be reformed,MSPs say. (file pic)
Dogs: Laws should be reformed,MSPs say. (file pic) Pixabay

Dog control laws are "not fit for purpose" and fail to prevent attacks on children, MSPs have said.

Current laws governing dog ownership and control are not being enforced and there is a lack of dog wardens, according to Holyrood's Public Audit Committee.

The Scottish Government has been told these laws need to be "reformed urgently" due to the high level of dog attacks happening in Scotland.

In its report following an investigation into dog control legislation, the parliamentary committee argued the effectiveness of the 2010 Control of Dogs Act is restricted by both a lack of resources for local authorities and a lack of public awareness about the current laws.

A shortage of dog wardens was highlighted as a key concern by the report, in addition to the "unacceptable" failure of the Government to establish a Scottish dog control database.

Announcing the findings of the report, committee convener Jenny Marra said: "Dog law in Scotland is not fit for purpose.

"There are still far too many dog attacks on children and little enforcement or understanding of the current laws that might prevent these attacks.

"It has become clear that current dog control law doesn't work. It needs to be reformed urgently so that out-of-control and dangerous dogs can be dealt with properly and we can try to move to a system that prevents our children being injured by dogs."

'There are still far too many dog attacks on children and little enforcement or understanding of the current laws that might prevent these attacks.'
Jenny Marra

The committee is recommending GPs, hospitals, local authorities and Police Scotland record and collect data relating to all reported dog attacks, while councils should create secure play areas for children where all dogs are banned.

MSPs are also calling for an "immediate and overdue awareness campaign" about the current laws, to inform people about the guidelines for dog ownership.

While the lack of information held about dog attacks and injuries was described as a "significant barrier" in their investigation, MSPs heard hours of witness testimony from parents and dog owners who have been affected by attacks.

Mothers of attacked children called for reform to make it illegal for the pets to be off their lead in public, with one mum describing how "nothing has changed" in the law since her daughter was "decapitated" by two Rottweilers.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament in February, Veronica Lynch said: "When Kelly died, the laws were ineffective - nothing happened to anybody.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1435711-mother-s-of-attacked-children-call-for-dogs-kept-on-leads/ | default

"The owner stupidly allowed his daughter and my daughter to take two massive Rottweilers out. Their combined weight was something like 19 stone and Kelly weighed four-and-a-half stone.

"She didn't stand a chance."

The campaigner added: "Thirty years on from Kelly's death we are still reading the same headlines.

"Nothing has changed and we have to get something done."

A dog belonging to another witness, David Graham from Edinburgh, was attacked by another dog while walking to the shops, leaving Gizmo the Shih Tzu bleeding heavily from his nose and eyes.

Mr Graham, who got Gizmo six months after leaving the Army to support his mental health, said: "Ever since the attack Gizmo won't go near dogs of the same breed or colour. This one attack has certainly left a permanent mental scar.

"I remember going to the police after the attack before anyone else and then just feeling completely confused in the whole process of what happened next.

"My experience showed the gaps that exist in current dog control law. Dogs like Gizmo should be safe, and we need laws that guarantee that."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.