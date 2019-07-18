  • STV
Construction sector grows as firms become 'fed up' of Brexit

STV

A survey found the construction sector is "proceeding cautiously" under Brexit's shadow.

Growth: The construction sector has grown in Scotland. STV

Growth in Scotland's construction sector accelerated in the latest quarter as businesses became "fed-up" with the Brexit delay, according to new figures.

The Q2 2019 RICS Construction and Infrastructure Market Survey also shows workload and employment expectations are gathering pace for the year ahead.

Over a fifth more respondents in Scotland reported an increase in construction workloads, up from a +2% net balance in Q1.

Workloads in public housing grew at the fastest pace, with a net balance of 52% more respondents reporting an increase in activity - up from -30% in Q1.

This was closely followed by growth in private housing workloads.

Jeffrey Matsu, RICS senior economist, said: "Three years on and the long, unrelenting shadow of Brexit uncertainty is testing the mettle of the construction industry.

"After a prolonged period of delays and underinvestment, businesses now appear to be fed-up and are proceeding cautiously with new hiring and intentions to invest.

"With the range of possible outcomes related to Brexit as wide as ever, we expect to see continued volatility in the construction output data but in the meanwhile foresee workload activity stabilising."

Workloads in the infrastructure sector improved slightly in Q2 and there was also modest growth in commercial and public non-housing activity.

Business inquiries for new projects or contracts in Scotland continued to grow this quarter.

There were 27% more respondents who reported an increase rather than a fall over the past three months - from 7% in Q1.

Capacity continues to hold back potential activity, with 30% more surveyors across Scotland having to increase headcount in the past three months to support new work, despite the ongoing recruitment challenges.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.