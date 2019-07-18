  • STV
  • MySTV

MPs vote to prevent future PM from suspending Parliament

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

An amendment to force the Commons to hold fortnightly debates passed by 315 votes to 274.

Parliament: Majority of 41 backs amendment, as several senior cabinet ministers abstain.
Parliament: Majority of 41 backs amendment, as several senior cabinet ministers abstain. Jack Taylor / Getty

The House of Commons has thrown its weight behind a bid to stop the next prime minister from suspending Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit.

MPs backed the move by 315 votes to 274 - a majority of 41 - which will require regular Commons debates on progress towards restoring devolution in Northern Ireland.

The effect, its proponents hope, will be to nullify any attempts by Theresa May's successor to suspend, or prorogue, the Houses of Parliament.

Chancellor Philip Hammond, justice secretary David Gauke and international development secretary Rory Stewart were among the cabinet ministers who did not vote.

Despite previously expressing his opposition to a no-deal Brexit, Scottish secretary David Mundell voted with the government against the amendment.

Tory leadership contender Jeremy Hunt also abstained, despite being foreign secretary, but later said on Twitter it had been an accident.

His rival and favourite in the contest, Boris Johnson, voted with the government against blocking prorogation.

While on the campaign trail, the former London mayor has repeatedly refused to rule out suspending Parliament in order to get Brexit through.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1439142-battle-for-no-10-hunt-and-johnson-clash-over-brexit/ | default

The change to the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Bill will require fortnightly progress reports on restoring devolved government in Stormont to be debated by MPs.

The Bill could theoretically make it illegal for ministers to prorogue Parliament until the power-sharing executive in Northern Ireland has been reinstated.

The UK's next deadline for leaving the EU is on October 31 - just over three months away.

Downing Street said forcing a report and debate every two weeks on Northern Ireland risked being "counter-productive".

Theresa May's spokesman told a Westminster briefing: "We have been very clear that the purpose of this Bill is to ensure the continuation of vital public services and effective governance for the people of Northern Ireland.

"In the light of the ongoing talks to restore the Executive, our view is that forcing a report and debate every two weeks on the progress of those talks risks being counter-productive to this overarching aim."

Johnson has vowed to take Britain out of the EU by Halloween "come what may", but Hunt has described such an approach as inflexible.

The foreign secretary has also pledged not to use prorogation to deliver Brexit.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.