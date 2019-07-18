MPs vote to prevent future PM from suspending Parliament

An amendment to force the Commons to hold fortnightly debates passed by 315 votes to 274.

The House of Commons has thrown its weight behind a bid to stop the next prime minister from suspending Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit.

MPs backed the move by 315 votes to 274 - a majority of 41 - which will require regular Commons debates on progress towards restoring devolution in Northern Ireland.

The effect, its proponents hope, will be to nullify any attempts by Theresa May's successor to suspend, or prorogue, the Houses of Parliament.

Chancellor Philip Hammond, justice secretary David Gauke and international development secretary Rory Stewart were among the cabinet ministers who did not vote.

Despite previously expressing his opposition to a no-deal Brexit, Scottish secretary David Mundell voted with the government against the amendment.

Tory leadership contender Jeremy Hunt also abstained, despite being foreign secretary, but later said on Twitter it had been an accident.

His rival and favourite in the contest, Boris Johnson, voted with the government against blocking prorogation.

While on the campaign trail, the former London mayor has repeatedly refused to rule out suspending Parliament in order to get Brexit through.

The change to the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Bill will require fortnightly progress reports on restoring devolved government in Stormont to be debated by MPs.

The Bill could theoretically make it illegal for ministers to prorogue Parliament until the power-sharing executive in Northern Ireland has been reinstated.

The UK's next deadline for leaving the EU is on October 31 - just over three months away.

Downing Street said forcing a report and debate every two weeks on Northern Ireland risked being "counter-productive".

Theresa May's spokesman told a Westminster briefing: "We have been very clear that the purpose of this Bill is to ensure the continuation of vital public services and effective governance for the people of Northern Ireland.

"In the light of the ongoing talks to restore the Executive, our view is that forcing a report and debate every two weeks on the progress of those talks risks being counter-productive to this overarching aim."

Johnson has vowed to take Britain out of the EU by Halloween "come what may", but Hunt has described such an approach as inflexible.

The foreign secretary has also pledged not to use prorogation to deliver Brexit.

