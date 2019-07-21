Drug deaths: Health minister demands Home Office meeting

Scottish public health minister Joe FitzPatrick has written to home secretary Sajid Javid.

Drugs: A call has been made for an urgent meeting.

The Home Office must work with the Scottish Government to help tackle "tragic" drug deaths, the Scottish public health minister has said.

Joe FitzPatrick has called for an urgent meeting about the rising number of drug-related deaths in Scotland, in a letter to Home Secretary Sajid Javid.

Deaths caused by drugs rose by more than a quarter last year to 1187 - a higher rate than anywhere in Europe and the highest since current records began in 1996.

In his letter to the home secretary, FitzPatrick described the "tragic" increase as "unacceptable" and added: "I take seriously the impact this has on individuals, families and communities."

FitzPatrick wrote: "In response to these shocking statistics, I am inviting the UK Government to work with the Scottish Government to tackle this problem which claims so many lives."

He asked a UK government minister to attend a proposed emergency summit - expected to be held in Glasgow - about the problem.

"The Scottish Government has already agreed that we will host such a summit, where government representatives, local authorities and the chair of Scotland's new Drug Deaths Taskforce would be invited, ensuring the voices of those with experience of using drugs, and their families, are also heard," FitzPatrick said.

"I understand that there is cross-party support for this conversation, including from (Scottish Conservative health spokesman) Miles Briggs MSP, who has written to me to offer his support."

The Home Office said they would be responding to the public health minister's letter in due course.

A spokesman added: "Any death related to drug misuse is a tragedy.

"The causes of drug misuse are complex and need a range of policy responses and many of the powers to deal with drug dependency such as healthcare, housing and criminal justice are devolved in Scotland.

"We are combating the illicit drug trade with the National Crime Agency and Border Force working to prevent serious organised crime and importation across Scotland.

"We will continue to work with Scottish Government to tackle this problem which claims so many lives."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.