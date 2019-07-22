Liberal Democrats to announce new party leader

East Dunbartonshire MP Jo Swinson is the bookies favourite to land the role.

Jo Swinson: Hoping to be new Lib Dem leader. REX/Ken McKay/ITV

Either East Dunbartonshire MP Jo Swinson or Sir Ed Davey will be announced as the next leader of the Liberal Democrats.

The former ministers have been battling it out to take the reins of the pro-Remain party following Sir Vince Cable's decision earlier this year to stand down .

Ms Swinson is the bookmakers' favourite in the race and has served as Sir Vince's deputy since June 2017.

Kingston and Surbiton MP Sir Ed served as energy secretary in the coalition government under David Cameron.

The result of the ballot of the party's membership will be announced at around 4pm on Monday.

The party has 12 MPs - bolstered by Chuka Umunna's decision to join last month - and came second in the European elections, winning 20% of the vote share.

The Lib Dems also enjoyed a surge at the local elections in response to their anti-Brexit stance.

Ms Swinson has suggested that if Boris Johnson enters Number 10 and is committed to Brexit on October 31 with or without a deal then the Lib Dems could be boosted even further.

Sir Ed has previously suggested that a government of national unity led by a Labour backbencher could be a way of stopping a prime minister intent on a no-deal Brexit.