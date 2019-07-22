  • STV
  • MySTV

Jo Swinson wins leadership of the Liberal Democrats

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The East Dunbartonshire MP is the first woman to lead the party, succeeding Vince Cable.

Jo Swinson: On her way to Lib Dem leadership announcement in London.
Jo Swinson: On her way to Lib Dem leadership announcement in London. Dan Kitwood / Getty

Scottish MP Jo Swinson has become the first female leader of the Liberal Democrats, defeating Ed Davey to win the party's top job.

The East Dunbartonshire MP succeeds Vince Cable after securing the support of 63% of party members, with 47,997 votes compared to Kingston and Surbiton MP Davey's 28,021 (37%).

She is the first Scot to lead the party since Menzies Campbell, and the first to lead one of the main UK parties since Gordon Brown.

At 39, Swinson is also the youngest leader of any major UK party since David Cameron won the Tory leadership in 2005.

The result was announced in London on Monday after weeks of campaigning, with Swinson - deputy leader since 2017 - considered the frontrunner throughout.

The Lib Dems - who want to keep Britain in the EU - have been riding high in recent opinion polls, although their leadership campaign has been overshadowed by the Conservative leadership contest.

Tuesday will see the winner of the race to become the next PM announced, with Boris Johnson the favourite over Jeremy Hunt.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1439351-mps-vote-to-prevent-future-pm-from-suspending-parliament/ | default

Swinson spoke following the results announcement and said she was "delighted, honoured, absolutely over the moon" to become the first woman to lead the party.

She promised to do "whatever it takes to stop Brexit" and pledged to lead the "open liberal movement" that "our country so desperately needs".

The new Lib Dem leader said: "Tomorrow, Boris Johnson is likely to take the keys to Number 10 and set us on a path to a damaging no-deal Brexit.

"Stopping Boris, and stopping Brexit is my number one priority as leader.

Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie welcomed Swinson as "the fresh, positive new leader who will take the Liberal Democrats to greater heights".

He added: "Jo provides a stark contrast between the indecisive Jeremy Corbyn and chaotic Boris Johnson and will lead the country away from the forces of populism and nationalism.

Jo Swinson: Profile

Jo Swinson: 39-year-old is youngest UK party leader since David Cameron.
Jo Swinson: 39-year-old is youngest UK party leader since David Cameron. REX/Ken McKay/ITV

Constituency: East Dunbartonshire

Age: 39

Born: Glasgow

University: London School of Economics

First elected: In 2005, when she was the youngest MP in the House of Commons.

Family: She and former MP husband Duncan Hames have two sons aged five and one.

Lost her seat... in 2015 to the SNP's John Nicolson, in the nationalist surge of that year, before winning it back in the 2017 snap election.

Came out in favour of... erecting a statue of Margaret Thatcher in London's Parliament Square, on the grounds that she helped "transform the fortunes of women".

Served in the Coalition Government... as employment minister from 2012 to 2015. She has said her party "got it wrong" in backing the 2010 increase to tuition fees in England - but she has also defended the policy of austerity as necessary at the time.

Campaigned... successfully in 2011 to ban two L'Oreal magazine adverts, of actress Julia Roberts and supermodel Christy Turlington, on the basis that they were "excessively airbrushed" and "misleading".

On the SNP... "Scottish voters have made their feelings clear on both independence and Brexit. They want Scotland to remain part of the UK and the UK to remain part of the EU, and the Liberal Democrats are the only party standing up for them. The SNP need to focus on tackling the big issues that people in Scotland face, not continue this constant constitutional wrangling."

On Jeremy Corbyn... "He is a Brexiteer and he is a danger to our country... he can lose councillors, MEPs, his party members can vote for things at the conference and he still can't say the words I want a people's vote."

On Boris Johnson... "The only thing Boris Johnson cares about is Boris Johnson... he claims he can renegotiate the deal by October when he knows he can't, which means his real plan is to leave with no deal. A no-deal Brexit will leave our NHS in crisis, our economy in tatters and cause immense hardship to the lives of people up and down the country. But he doesn't care about consequences. That's why the Liberal Democrats say Bollocks to Brexit - and Bollocks to Boris too."

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1438503-new-lib-dem-leader-won-t-back-indyref2-candidates-say/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.