Court bid to stop next PM from pushing through no-deal Brexit

A cross-party group of MPs and peers is taking action to stop parliament from being suspended.

London: A cross-party group of MPs and peers is taking action. Pixabay

A cross-party group of MPs and peers is taking legal action to ensure the UK's next prime minister cannot suspend parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit.

The group is seeking a ruling in Scotland's Court of Session that the prime minister cannot lawfully advise the Queen to use a mechanism called prorogation to suspend sittings of the House of Commons in the run-up to the October 31 deadline for Brexit.

They aim to have their crowdfunded case heard by the court - which sits through August - in time for a decision to be in place before MPs return from their summer break in September.

The group has informed the government's legal representative in Scotland, advocate general Lord Keen, that it will sue for a court guarantee of the position in seven days' time.

The cross-party group includes Scottish Labour MP Ian Murray, as well as MPs from the SNP and Liberal Democrats; Welsh MPs from Plaid Cymru and Labour; and a number of English independent, Labour and Green parliamentarians.

It also includes Jolyon Maugham QC of the Good Law Project, which is backing the action.

Boris Johnson has said he will take the UK out of the European Union by Halloween, with or without a deal, if he is elected Theresa May's successor as Conservative leader and PM.

He has not ruled out the option of suspending parliament to stop MPs from blocking a no-deal outcome.

Ian Murray, Labour MP for Edinburgh South, said: "Taking back control surely didn't mean shutting down parliament.

"This exposes yet another vacuous lie of the Leave campaign.

"Boris Johnson's dangerous and reckless proposal to shut parliament down is undemocratic and simply cannot go unchallenged.

"A cross-party group of Scottish parliamentarians have already established that the UK can revoke Article 50, and now there is a fresh cross-party bid to once again stand up for the people of Britain.

"The future of the country is at stake, and working together across parties in the best interests of the people of the entire UK has never been more important."

The petitioners are represented by the same legal team who brought the successful Wightman action, which established in 2018 that the UK has the right unilaterally to withdraw its notice of intention to quit the EU under Article 50.

They will seek a "declaratory" from the court that the prime minister cannot lawfully advise the Queen to suspend parliament, citing the Wightman case to argue that the court should state the law in advance of the Queen being asked to suspend parliament.

