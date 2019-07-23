Sturgeon: We may need to accelerate indyref2 plans

The First Minister said she had 'profound concerns' about the incoming PM Boris Johnson.

Nicola Sturgeon has said her government will consider whether or not to accelerate its plans for a second independence referendum after Boris Johnson won the Conservative leadership.

The First Minister said she had "profound concerns" about Johnson entering No 10, and added it was up to him "to prove people wrong".

She was speaking to STV News after the former London mayor defeated foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt in the Tory leadership contest by nearly two to one.

Ruth Davidson has said Johnson has "an enormous task ahead of him", while Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard said the incoming PM represents "a dangerous form of English nationalism".

Johnson will take over from Theresa May as Prime Minister on Wednesday, after she has formally tendered her resignation to the Queen.

First offering Johnson her congratulations, the First Minister said: "Despite our differences - our many differences - I'll do everything I can to develop a way of working with him that protects and respects Scotland's views and Scotland's interests.

"But I can't deny the profound concerns I have about the prospect of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

"The vast majority of the people of Scotland, had they been given the choice, would not have the keys to No 10 Downing Street to somebody with his views and his track record."

The Scottish Government put forward legislation in May that could pave the way for a fresh vote on Scottish independence, with plans to make it law by the end of the year.

Asked about the impact of Johnson's victory on those proposals, the First Minister told STV: "We will consider whether the timetable we've set out to have it on the statute book by the end of this year is still the right one or whether we should accelerate that.

"Then, of course, we will move forwards on that basis.

"But my message to Boris Johnson, and to any politician who takes the undemocratic stance of thinking they can block the will of the Scottish people, is simple.

"You can oppose independence, that is absolutely legitimate, but what is not legitimate is to try to stand in the way of the people of Scotland having the right to choose.

"If people in Scotland want independence - as it seems increasing numbers do - then no Westminster politician will be able to stand in the way of that."

In his victory speech in London, Johnson pledged to "energise" the UK, deliver Brexit and "unite the country".

But Sturgeon said: "Trying to deliver Brexit, and particularly forcing through a no-deal Brexit, would not be uniting Scotland, it would be acting against the democratic wishes of Scotland.

"Scotland didn't vote for Brexit, we certainly didn't vote for a no-deal Brexit, we didn't vote for this Conservative government and certainly not for Boris Johnson as Prime Minister.

"It's for him now to show he can be a very different proposition as Prime Minister than he has been his entire political career.

"I think the jury is out on that and that's probably the mildest way I can think to put it."

Responding to Johnson's victory, the Scottish Tory leader - who backed Hunt in the leadership contest - warned it was an "incredibly challenging time" for the UK.

Davidson said: "I congratulate Boris Johnson on his victory and offer commiserations to Jeremy Hunt.

"This was a keenly fought leadership campaign and the Conservative party can be proud of the manner in which it has been conducted.

"Mr Johnson takes over the leadership at an incredibly challenging time for our country, and he has an enormous task ahead of him.

"My priority as Scottish Conservative leader is to ensure that he will deliver for Scotland within the UK, stop Nicola Sturgeon's efforts to take us back to a second independence referendum, and prevent Jeremy Corbyn from getting to Number 10."

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour said Johnson had "some time ago abandoned the unionist tradition" in the Tories.

Party leader Richard Leonard said: "Boris Johnson represents a dangerous form of English nationalism, and the one certainty of his election as leader of the Tory party is more uncertainty for the future of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

"Johnson some time ago abandoned the unionist tradition of the Conservative and Unionist party. The Tory party he now leads is a real and present danger to Scotland's place in the UK.

"A no-deal Brexit led by Boris Johnson spells disaster for our country, and it is unforgivable for the Scottish Tories to back him."

Johnson's victory was welcomed by US president Donald Trump, who tweeted simply: "He will be great!"

