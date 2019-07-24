May quizzed on successor during final PMQs before resigning

The outgoing Prime Minister faced questions from around the chamber about Boris Johnson.

Theresa May: Leaving Downing Street for final PMQs. Jeff J Mitchell / Getty

MPs have praised Theresa May in her last day at the despatch box for Prime Minister's Questions - but she faced questions from around the chamber about her successor Boris Johnson.

The outgoing PM was greeted by cheers from the Conservative benches when she arrived at the Commons, and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn paid tribute to her "sense of public duty".

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford also thanked May for her service and for keeping he and fellow opposition leaders informed of key national security developments during her tenure.

But he questioned whether Johnson would uphold the same standards when he assumes the office of 10 Downing Street later on Wednesday.

Blackford added he had tabled a cross-party early day motion rejecting any suspension of Parliament, which some MPs fear could be a future tactic of Johnson's to force through a no-deal Brexit.

Earlier, Scottish secretary David Mundell came under repeated pressure to answer whether he would resign during what could be his final Scottish Questions in the Commons.

He has previously said he could not see himself "being able to serve" in a ministerial team led by Johnson, having criticised him in the past and stated his opposition to no-deal.

SNP MPs, along with shadow Scottish secretary Lesley Laird, called on Mundell to "have some backbone" and quit.

The Scottish secretary told MPs: "My priority remains Scotland's place within the UK and that, in government or out, will be my continuing priority."

The Independent Group for Change MP Anna Soubry said she hoped Mundell stayed in post, but added he would have to "sign the pledge" to leaving the EU, deal or no-deal, that Johnson is reportedly demanding of his top team.

Mundell answered: "I fear (her) endorsement will have sealed my fate."

As he was finishing the session, May arrived for PMQs to cheers from Tory backbenchers - branded "hypocritical" by shadow home secretary Dianne Abbott, given how Conservative MPs torpedoed May's Brexit plans.

The Prime Minister confirmed she will continue to serve as a backbench MP after she formally resigns to the Queen at Buckingham Palace later.

On May, Corbyn said: "I pay tribute to her sense of public duty - public service should always be recognised.

"Being an MP, minister or indeed a prime minister is an honour that brings with it huge responsibility and huge pressures both personally and, I'm sure the Prime Minister and the whole House will agree, on those very closest to us, who often are not able to answer back for the criticisms made against them.

"So I hope she has a marginally more relaxing time on the backbenches and perhaps, like the Chancellor, even helping me to oppose the reckless plans of her successor."

'As a party leader who has accepted when her time was up, perhaps the time is now for him to do the same.' Theresa May to Jeremy Corbyn

The exchanges turned stormier, with May accusing the Labour leader of "broken promises", finally telling Corbyn: "As a party leader who has accepted when her time was up, perhaps the time is now for him to do the same."

The SNP's Westminster leader conceded to MPs that his exchanges with the Prime Minister had rarely been a "shared meeting of minds".

But Blackford added: "The burdens of office are considerable, the loneliness of leadership can be stark.

"Whilst there are times we have clashed on points of political difference, equally we have stood together when it has been right to do so...

"As the Prime Minister departs, is she confident that the office of Prime Minister can be upheld by her flagrant successor?"

He claimed Johnson has "no mandate in Scotland", citing a poll saying 60% of Scots are "dismayed and disappointed" at the prospect of his premiership.

May replied that her party had "a mandate from the people to form a government of this country - that's how we run things in the parliamentary democracy that we have here in this country".

She added she expected the former London mayor to lead a "first-class Conservative government" which would have her "full support".

At the close of the session, which ran more than 20 minutes over time, the departing Prime Minister received a standing ovation from her own benches.

Liberal Democrat and the DUP MPs stood to join in the applause, but the Labour and SNP groups stayed seated.

