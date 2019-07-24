Theresa May: I wanted a Brexit that worked for whole UK

The former Tory leader is travelling to Buckingham Palace to formally resign to the Queen.

Theresa May: Husband Philip stood with her for farewell speech. Leon Neal / Getty

Theresa May has said she wanted a Brexit deal that worked "for the whole United Kingdom" in her final remarks as Prime Minister outside Number 10.

The former Conservative leader is now travelling to Buckingham Palace to personally tender her resignation to the Queen.

There, she will recommend the new leader of the Tory party Boris Johnson be allowed to form a government.

With her husband Philip by her side during her farewell statement outside No 10, the outgoing Prime Minister offered her "sincere thanks" to public servants around the country.

May said she hoped that young girls seeing a female prime minister would realise "there are no limits to what you can achieve".

She continued: "I repeat my warm congratulations to Boris on winning the Conservative leadership election.

"I wish him and the government he will lead every good fortune in the months and years ahead.

"Their successes will be our country's successes and I hope that they will be many."

May concluded: "Finally, and most of all, I want to thank my husband Philip who has been my greatest supporter and my closest companion."

Chancellor Philip Hammond, Cabinet Office minister David Lidington - May's effective deputy - and a number of other ministers have already resigned from Cabinet ahead of Johnson's arrival at No 10.

Hammond and Lidington have been joined by international development secretary Rory Stewart, who stood in the Tory leadership contest against a no-deal Brexit, and justice secretary David Gauke.

Scottish secretary David Mundell, a past critic of Johnson, has not resigned, and has urged the Tories to "unite" behind their new leader.

In remarks aimed at her successor, May said in her farewell address: "Much remains to be done - the immediate priority being to complete our exit from the European Union in a way that works for the whole United Kingdom.

"With success in that task can come a new beginning for our country - a national renewal that can move us beyond the current impasse into the bright future the British people deserve."

Following May's meeting with the Queen, Johnson will arrive at the palace and be formally appointed Prime Minister by "kissing hands" with the monarch.

Earlier, May led her final session of Prime Minister's Questions, where she said a Johnson government would have her "full support" from the backbenches.

