Mundell sacked as Scottish secretary in Johnson cull

The new Prime Minister has forced out a swathe of ministers in his first evening in No 10.

David Mundell: Served as Scottish secretary under two prime ministers. Leon Neal / Getty

David Mundell has been sacked as secretary of state for Scotland by the new Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson has removed a swathe of ministers from government in a brutal first few hours in 10 Downing Street.

Shortly after Mundell's departure, foreign secretary and former leadership rival Jeremy Hunt was forced out of his role.

The former London mayor launched his premiership by sacking defence secretary Penny Mordaunt, housing secretary James Brokenshire and international trade secretary Liam Fox, among others.

Chris Grayling has also left as transport secretary, while Damian Hinds is out at education and Caroline Nokes will no longer serve as immigration minister.

Before Johnson's installation as PM, Chancellor Philip Hammond, justice secretary David Gauke and international development secretary - all opposed to their new leader's Brexit secretary - quit before they were pushed.

Mundell said in a tweet he was "disappointed" at his sacking after serving as Scottish secretary for nearly a decade, under two prime ministers.

He said: "Disappointed but not surprised to be leaving the Scotland Office after nine years.

"Will, of course, support the new government, but as I said to PM this afternoon I will also hold him to account on his commitments to the Union.

"Hope there's still room on the backbenches!"

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has described the outgoing Scottish secretary as "a calming influence" during tough times.

She said: "In David Mundell, two Prime Ministers have benefited hugely from a having trusted advisor and committed unionist in the Scotland Office.

"He's often been a calming influence through the most turbulent times."

Hunt revealed on Twitter he had been offered another ministerial role instead of foreign secretary but had declined the invitation.

He said: "I would have been honoured to carry on my work at the (Foreign Office) but understand the need for a new PM to choose his team.

"Boris Johnson kindly offered me another role but after nine years in Cabinet and over 300 Cabinet meetings now is the time to return to backbenches from where PM will have my full support."

In his first remarks as Prime Minister on the steps outside Downing Street, Johnson vowed to prove the Brexit "doubters, doomsters and gloomsters" wrong.

He also promised to govern for the whole United Kingdom - which he dubbed the "awesome foursome".

Earlier, in her parting remarks from No 10, Theresa May warned her successor to seek a Brexit "that works for the whole United Kingdom".

