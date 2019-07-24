  • STV
  • MySTV

Mundell sacked as Scottish secretary in Johnson cull

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The new Prime Minister has forced out a swathe of ministers in his first evening in No 10.

David Mundell: Served as Scottish secretary under two prime ministers.
David Mundell: Served as Scottish secretary under two prime ministers. Leon Neal / Getty

David Mundell has been sacked as secretary of state for Scotland by the new Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson has removed a swathe of ministers from government in a brutal first few hours in 10 Downing Street.

Shortly after Mundell's departure, foreign secretary and former leadership rival Jeremy Hunt was forced out of his role.

The former London mayor launched his premiership by sacking defence secretary Penny Mordaunt, housing secretary James Brokenshire and international trade secretary Liam Fox, among others.

Chris Grayling has also left as transport secretary, while Damian Hinds is out at education and Caroline Nokes will no longer serve as immigration minister.

Before Johnson's installation as PM, Chancellor Philip Hammond, justice secretary David Gauke and international development secretary - all opposed to their new leader's Brexit secretary - quit before they were pushed.

Mundell said in a tweet he was "disappointed" at his sacking after serving as Scottish secretary for nearly a decade, under two prime ministers.

He said: "Disappointed but not surprised to be leaving the Scotland Office after nine years.

"Will, of course, support the new government, but as I said to PM this afternoon I will also hold him to account on his commitments to the Union.

"Hope there's still room on the backbenches!"

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has described the outgoing Scottish secretary as "a calming influence" during tough times. 

She said: "In David Mundell, two Prime Ministers have benefited hugely from a having trusted advisor and committed unionist in the Scotland Office.

"He's often been a calming influence through the most turbulent times."

Hunt revealed on Twitter he had been offered another ministerial role instead of foreign secretary but had declined the invitation.

He said: "I would have been honoured to carry on my work at the (Foreign Office) but understand the need for a new PM to choose his team.

"Boris Johnson kindly offered me another role but after nine years in Cabinet and over 300 Cabinet meetings now is the time to return to backbenches from where PM will have my full support."

In his first remarks as Prime Minister on the steps outside Downing Street, Johnson vowed to prove the Brexit "doubters, doomsters and gloomsters" wrong.

He also promised to govern for the whole United Kingdom - which he dubbed the "awesome foursome".

Earlier, in her parting remarks from No 10, Theresa May warned her successor to seek a Brexit "that works for the whole United Kingdom".

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1439494-boris-johnson-becomes-prime-minister-after-meeting-queen/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.