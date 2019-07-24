  • STV
Boris Johnson appoints new Cabinet amid major reshuffle

STV

Sajid Javid has been appointed Chancellor in Boris Johnson's Cabinet overhaul.

Prime Minister: Boris Johnson
Prime Minister: Boris Johnson Getty Images

Boris Johnson swiftly began wielding the axe as Prime Minister by sacking detractors and squeezing out leadership rival Jeremy Hunt.

The freshly-anointed PM started a major overhaul of Theresa May's government, with more than half of her Cabinet either quitting or being sacked.

Mr Johnson's new-look Cabinet included Sajid Javid as Chancellor, Priti Patel as Home Secretary and Michael Gove as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

Cabinet: Sajid Javid is the Chancellor of the Exchequer.
Cabinet: Sajid Javid is the Chancellor of the Exchequer. Getty Images

Ben Wallace is the new Defence Secretary, while Liz Truss has been appointed International Trade Secretary.

Matt Hancock will remain as Health and Social Care Secretary.

Dominc Raab was appointed Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State - effectively making him Mr Johnson's deputy prime minister.

Mr Hunt was forced from his role as foreign secretary and his supporters were rounded on by the new Tory leader.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell, who previously said he would find it "extremely difficult" to serve Mr Johnson, tweeted that he was "disappointed but not surprised" to be departing.

Also leaving the frontbenches after Mr Johnson was formally appointed as PM by the Queen were Hunt-backer Damian Hinds, who was education secretary, and business secretary Greg Clark.

Mr Clark had recently warned that "many thousands" of jobs would be lost in a no-deal Brexit, which Mr Johnson has declined to rule out.

Mr Johnson's Cabinet will see the return of Stephen Barclay as Brexit Secretary.

Mr Javid and Mr Raab were both contenders in the Tory leadership race, but both were knocked out during voting by Tory MPs.

Mr Raab quit as Mrs May's Brexit secretary in November over her departure deal, while Mr Javid's new role was a promotion from home secretary.

Arrivals: Sajid Javid, Dominic Raab, Priti Patel and Ben Wallace.
Arrivals: Sajid Javid, Dominic Raab, Priti Patel and Ben Wallace. STV

Ms Patel's promotion saw her elevated again from the backbenches, having been forced by Mrs May to resign as international development secretary over unauthorised contacts with Israeli officials.

Northern Ireland secretary Karen Bradley is also understood to have been sacked after Mr Johnson entered No 10.

Foreshadowing his arrival, prominent no-deal critics chancellor Philip Hammond, international development secretary Rory Stewart and justice secretary David Gauke all quit.

So did David Lidington, who was effectively Theresa May's deputy prime minister.

Mr Hunt said he would have been "honoured" to continue at the Foreign Office but decided to return to the backbenches despite Mr Johnson having "kindly offered" him a different role.

He was forced out despite saying he would happily welcome his opponent to his Cabinet during the leadership race.

Ms Mordaunt's sacking so shortly after the Brexiteer became the first woman to head the Ministry of Defence came as a shock for many.

Gone: The Cabinet departures.
Gone: The Cabinet departures. STV

Also among the departees were secretary of state for housing, communities and local government James Brokenshire, culture secretary Jeremy Wright, leader of the house Mel Stride and immigration minister Caroline Nokes.

Much-criticised transport secretary Chris Grayling was understood to have resigned.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.