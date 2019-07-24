Mundell: I would have worked with Johnson to keep union together

The former Scottish secretary says he's 'disappointed, but not surprised' to be sacked.

Out: David Mundell, former Scottish secretary. Getty Images

David Mundell has been sacked as Scottish secretary, after four years in the post, as the new Prime Minister reshuffles his cabinet team.

The former Scottish secretary has regularly criticised Boris Johnson and said in December that they disagreed on a "whole range of issues" and he would find it hard to serve under him.

In an interview with Scotland Tonight Mr Mundell said he was "prepared" to work with him to keep Scotland in the United Kingdom and added he was "disappointed, but not surprised" to be fired.

Here is an edited transcript of his interview.

Kathryn Samson: David Mundell, you were pushed out. Why didn't you jump?

David Mundell: I was prepared to work with Mr Johnson. I don't make any apology for that. You need compromising politics in order to get things done. But he was very clear, he wasn't looking for experience in the job. He was looking for a Cabinet in his own mould. I've obviously never been a cheerleader for him, so I didn't fit that mould. So whilst I'm disappointed to be leaving the Scotland office after nine years, it doesn't come as a surprise to me.

Kathryn: Do you think you would have been leaving today with more dignity if you had jumped? I mean, in the past you've expressed serious concerns about Mr Johnson's character. You seem to have rolled back on them in recent weeks.

David: I think the most important thing to me is keeping Scotland in the United Kingdom. And if I could have worked with Mr Johnson to achieve that then I would have done that, because we already see that Nicola Sturgeon wants to use this change of government and the forthcoming discussions around Brexit as an opportunity to push forward the independence agenda. But what I've made clear to Mr Johnson is, is as a backbench MP, my role as I see it, will be to hold him to account on the things that he's said about the union.

Kathryn: Will you be voting against a no deal Brexit now? Will you be voting against a no deal Brexit?

David: We're not anywhere near that stage.

Kathryn: We may be soon potentially. Will you vote against it?

David: Where we're at is a situation where Mr Johnson says that he wants to get a deal. That's the outcome I want so I will be supporting the government in getting a deal. Getting the best possible outcome for Scotland, that's what I've done throughout my time at the Scotland office.

Kathryn: What if Mr Johnson tries to suspend parliament to force through a no deal Brexit? How will you vote?

David: I think that's all just hypothetical stuff.

Kathryn: Is it?

David: Yes it is. There is no political reality of proroguing parliament in order to force through a no deal Brexit and that is why I didn't vote for that in that discussion. What we have to do, though, is ensure that we support the government, support Mr Johnson in getting a deal. A deal is the best way for Scotland and the UK to leave the EU. I believed that throughout my time at the Scotland office and I continue to believe it.

Kathryn: What do you say to your critics in the SNP who say you are spineless and that this has all been about you trying to keep the job not about standing up for Scotland's interests.

David: I would say I have stood up for Scotland over the past four years.

Kathryn: Are you spineless, Mr Mundell?

David: I have kept Scotland in the United Kingdom and despite all the Brexit noise the SNP haven't been able to move the independence dial. That's my record. Standing up for Scotland, keeping it in the United Kingdom. Of course the SNP don't like that because they want to break up the United Kingdom, they want to stop Brexit happening. Those are the two things that I'm committed to ensuring do happen.

