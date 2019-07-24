  • STV
  • MySTV

Alister Jack replaces sacked Mundell as Scottish Secretary

STV

The 56-year-old was voted in as representative for Dumfries and Galloway in 2017.

Appointed: Alister Jack is the new Scottish Secretary.
Appointed: Alister Jack is the new Scottish Secretary. Chris McAndrew / Pixabay

Alister Jack has been named the new Scottish Secretary by Boris Johnson, just two years after being elected as a Member of Parliament.

The 56-year-old was voted in as representative for Dumfries and Galloway in 2017 and replaces David Mundell who served in the Scotland Office for nine years.

Mr Jack said he was "honoured to have been appointed at a time when we face very significant challenges as a country".

He added: "We need to leave the EU in a way which works for Scotland and the whole of the UK. We can, and will, leave the EU, and in doing so open up new opportunities for Scottish businesses.

"We need to continue to defend the Union against those who would seek to tear it apart. In 2014, the people of Scotland voted to remain part of a strong United Kingdom.

"We will stand up for their decision against those who would try to impose unwanted and divisive constitutional change.

"At the same time we need to work with the Scottish Government in boosting Scotland's economy, which continues to lag behind that of the rest of the UK, in large part due to the Scottish Government's anti-business and high tax ideology.

"The UK Government will continue to invest across Scotland, including through city and growth deals and supporting our oil and gas industry.

"There are challenges ahead of us, but I am confident that we will meet them successfully, building a path to a more prosperous country."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1439500-boris-johnson-appoints-new-cabinet-amid-major-reshuffle/ | default

Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson remarked he had "big shoes to fill, but Alister Jack brings huge experience from outside government into Dover House".

She added: "He has the Scottish party's full support in his new role as Secretary of State."

Mr Jack unseated the SNP's Richard Arkless in the 2017 election with an 11.2% swing and 43.3% of the vote - holding a majority of 5643.

In April this year he was made a Government whip having served as an assistant for two months and as a parliamentary private secretary before that.

Mr Jack's appointment to the Government came just hours after Mr Mundell was removed from the role in a series of wide-ranging changes made by Mr Johnson.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1439498-mundell-sacked-as-scottish-secretary-in-johnson-cull/ | default

Mr Mundell said he was "disappointed but not surprised" to be leaving the Government.

The long-serving Tory MP previously said he would find it "extremely difficult" to serve under Mr Johnson.

However sources close to the former Scottish secretary said he had been prepared to stay in the Cabinet, despite differences with the new Prime Minister.

Mr Mundell announced his departure from the Government on Twitter, pledging he would "of course" support Mr Johnson's administration.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.