SNP minister's son dies during holiday in Amsterdam

Charlie Haughey, whose mother Clare is Holyrood's minister for mental health, died at the weekend.

MSP: Clare Haughey. Getty Images

An SNP minister's 20-year-old son has died during a holiday in Amsterdam.

Clare Haughey was elected to the Scottish parliament as MSP for Rutherglen in 2016.

A spokesman for the SNP said the party is devastated at the news.

SNP Group Convener, Bruce Crawford MSP said: "This is devastating news and our thoughts are with our dear friend and colleague Clare, her family and all those who knew Charlie.

"The family is very grateful for the warm messages received and kindly request that their privacy is respected at this time."