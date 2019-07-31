Cycle lanes planned as £60m ploughed into travel projects

Glasgow, Edinburgh, Arbroath and Perth to get new cycle lanes under the plans.

The cash will fund new cycle lanes. STV

More cycle lanes are part of £60m plans announced by the Transport Secretary to improve active travel infrastructure in four areas.

The five projects are being funded through walking and cycling charity Sustran Scotland's flagship active travel programme, Places For Everyone, funded by Transport Scotland.

Two of the projects, worth a total of £22.85m, are taking place in Glasgow, with a £20.32m scheme in Edinburgh, £6.92m project in Arbroath and £6.45m project in Perth.

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson announced the five-year investment in Perth at the launch of a new National Transport Strategy which has been opened for public consultation.

The draft 20-year strategy details how the transport system will deliver on a variety of issues, including climate action, equality, the economy, and health and wellbeing.

It also aims to increase accountability by proposing a citizens' panels and a new delivery board.

Mr Matheson said: "We know cycling, walking, use of public transport and shared transport options all need to be more affordable, accessible and attractive if we are to make this vision a reality.

"The strategy is being launched alongside the allocation of almost £60m for five new active travel projects, underlining the added benefits that sustainable transport can bring."

Sustrans Scotland said the projects will help "connect communities and create liveable towns and cities".

Grace Martin, Sustrans Scotland director said: "Five large-scale projects that will make a real difference to the residents of Perth, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Arbroath."

