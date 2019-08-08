  • STV
  • MySTV

Scottish Labour 'deplores' John McDonnell's indyref2 remarks

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

A statement agreed by Labour MSPs raised 'serious concerns' in the UK Labour leadership.

Scottish Labour: We back Richard Leonard's indyref2 stance.
Scottish Labour: We back Richard Leonard's indyref2 stance. Duncan McGlynn / Getty Images

Scottish Labour MSPs have said they "deplore any attempts to undermine" the party's position on a second independence referendum, in a stinging rebuke of John McDonnell.

The statement agreed by a majority of the Scottish Parliamentary Labour party expressed "serious concerns" with the Labour leadership south of the border.

It comes after the shadow chancellor said he would not support blocking powers to the Scottish Government to hold such a vote.

He made the comments at two Edinburgh Fringe events on consecutive days, despite sparking an angry backlash within Scottish Labour, leading to a meeting with party leader Richard Leonard.

McDonnell's stance contradicted Scottish Labour policy in opposing another referendum, with Edinburgh Labour MP Ian Murray slamming it as "utterly irresponsible".

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1439833-shadow-chancellor-maintains-he-would-not-block-indyref2/ | default

In their statement, Scottish Labour MSPs condemned "the apparent change in Labour's position on a matter of vital importance to the future of Scotland".

It said: "The Scottish Parliamentary Labour party has already opposed a divisive and unnecessary second independence referendum and will campaign tirelessly to ensure Scotland remains part of the United Kingdom.

"The people of Scotland were told that the 2014 independence referendum was a once-in-a-generation contest."

The statement went on: "We deplore any attempts to undermine the official policy position of the Scottish Labour party and we express serious concerns about an apparent change in Labour's position on a matter of vital importance to the future of Scotland and of the Scottish Labour Party itself.

"Scottish party policy is very clear - that is opposition to a second independence referendum.

"There is therefore an urgent need for the UK party leadership to engage constructively with the Scottish party leadership on the issue of the party's stance on the future of Scotland."

It added: "We expect all Scottish Labour MPs and MSPs to vote in accordance with party policy."

'I feel sorry for Labour MSPs who fought long and hard to keep Scotland in the UK but they are being ignored now by Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell.'
Scottish Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie

Leonard and McDonnell met on Wednesday morning, where the Scottish Labour leader said he made clear his position on the issue.

But at his second Fringe event in two days later on Wednesday, the shadow chancellor reiterated his view that a Labour government preventing a second referendum would play into the SNP's hands.

McDonnell said: "I'm not being set up by Nicola Sturgeon to blame the UK Government for blocking the will of the Scottish people - that's too trite a political manoeuvre that's been taken on at the moment.

"In the situation we're in at the moment, my view is that we will not be blocking a proposal.

"The best way forward in all of this is to elect a Labour government. We'll demonstrate what we can do and then I think the Scottish people won't be interested in another referendum.

"But if they ever do come back, my view is you can't be in a situation where you block it."

SNP MSP George Adam branded Scottish Labour's position "increasingly bizarre".

He said: "It's hard to think of a time in recent years when they've been more vocal than this week's frenzied backlash to the suggestion that people in Scotland should have a choice over their own future.

"The UK leadership recognises that democratic right - why don't Labour in Scotland? Labour's position in Scotland is fundamentally anti-democratic."

Adam added: "If Labour continue to side with the Tories in denying Scotland's right to choose our own future, then Labour's fate is well and truly sealed - they'll be wiped out completely."

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said: "The open divisions in the Labour party on independence show they are not in a position to stand up for Scotland's place in the UK.

"The Labour leadership's scheming to get power at the expense of the country shows they can't be trusted.

"I feel sorry for Labour MSPs who fought long and hard to keep Scotland in the UK but they are being ignored now by Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.