Scottish Greens call for action on renewable heating

Mark Ruskell MSP is calling for a ban on fossil fuel heating any new-build homes by 2021.

Heating: The Scottish Greens are calling for change. Pixabay

The Scottish Greens are calling for a change to the way the country's homes are heated.

The party's energy spokesman Mark Ruskell has written to energy minister Paul Wheelhouse calling for action.

In the letter Mr Ruskell also calls for a ban on fossil fuel heating any new-build homes by 2021, and high carbon heating to be phased out of existing buildings by 2025.

Mr Ruskell said: "While Scotland has been successful in moving to renewable electricity production, decarbonising the heating of our homes must now be the urgent priority for the Scottish Government.

"The solutions are available. Efficient electric heating with heat pumps can slash bills and emissions, whilst district heat networks are not a new idea.

"Four out of five Scottish households currently use gas central heating. Why on earth are we building more, when keeping Scotland's buildings warm accounts for around half of all energy consumption and climate emissions?

"It's not enough to say it's a climate emergency. We need governments to act, and warm, affordable and zero-carbon homes for all must be an urgent priority."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.