Payment card to help low-income families buy healthy food

The new card will be made available to pregnant women and families with young children.

Card: Families will be able to purchase healthy food. © iStockphoto

A new payment card is to be introduced by the Scottish Government to help low-income families access healthy food.

The card, which will be available for pregnant women and families with babies and children who receive certain benefits, will work in a similar way to a bank card and will provide help to buy items such as milk and infant formula, as well as fruit and vegetables.

Eligible families on low-income benefits will get £17 on their card every four weeks during pregnancy and for any children between one and three years old.

For babies up to the age of one, the payment will increase to £34.

The move is part of the Best Start Foods payment, which replaces the UK Government's Healthy Start paper vouchers with a new payment card.

Applications for the payment are open to families from Monday August 12.

Public health minister Joe FitzPatrick said: "This Government is committed to doing all it can to improve the health and well-being of children in Scotland and give them the best start in life.

"That means ensuring low-income families can access the healthy foods that some may otherwise struggle to afford.

"Introducing a new payment card to replace paper vouchers will enable families to access this vital support without fear of stigma."

He added: "We have created more ways for people to apply and have combined the application process with Best Start Grant so families can apply for four different payments on a single form.

"As with all our benefits, we want to ensure that everyone who is entitled to a payment is encouraged to apply.

"We will work with partners including midwives and a range of other healthcare professionals to promote Best Start Foods to ensure as many families as possible know they are entitled to this support."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.