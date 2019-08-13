Judge agrees to fast-track no-deal Brexit legal challenge 

Dozens of MPs and Peers want to stop Boris Johnson from being able to suspend parliament.

Boris Johnson says the UK will definitely leave the EU on October 31. Getty Images

A judge has agreed to a fast-tracked hearing on whether the Prime Minister can legally suspend Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit.

More than 70 MPs and Peers have banded together to call on the Scottish courts to rule that suspending Parliament to allow the UK to leave without a deal would be "unlawful and unconstitutional".

The anti-Brexit campaigners filed a petition at the Court of Session in Edinburgh attempting to block Boris Johnson from being able to prorogue Parliament, and called for the case to be heard before the October 31 Brexit deadline.

At a preliminary hearing, Judge Lord Raymond Doherty agreed to expedite the timetable for the legal challenge to take place, setting the date for the substantive hearing as Friday, September 6.