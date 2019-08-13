Alex Salmond paid £500,000 in legal costs by  government

The former First Minister was awarded the sum following his petition for judicial review.

Salmond: Former first minister received more than £500,000 in legal costs. Getty

The Scottish Government has confirmed it has paid £512,250 in legal costs to Alex Salmond after a court ruled its handling of complaints made against him were "unlawful".

The former First Minister launched legal action against the Scottish Government in August 2018 to contest the complaints process activated against him in relation to sexual harassment allegations, which Salmond has denied.

At a hearing at the Court of Session in Edinburgh in January, judge Lord Pentland said the Government's actions had been "unlawful in respect that they were procedurally unfair" and had been "tainted with apparent bias".

The Scottish Government admitted it had breached its own guidelines by appointing an investigating officer who had "prior involvement" in the case.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for the Scottish Government confirmed the cost of the final settlement.

He said: "We can confirm that final settlement of £512,250 has been made to Mr Salmond for legal costs arising from his petition for judicial review."

Scottish Conservative MSP, and member of the Committee on the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints, Donald Cameron said: "It is outrageous that over half a million pounds has been wasted thanks to the botched handling of this investigation.

"This is taxpayers' money that will be handed over to Alex Salmond thanks to the appalling way these complaints were dealt with.

"In addition to this wasted money, the two people who made these complaints have been badly let down by the Scottish Government.

"That is exactly why the Holyrood inquiry that we called for is necessary.

"This scandal cannot simply be swept under the carpet, and parliament must get to the bottom of exactly what happened."

