Every cancer patient to get dedicated support worker

Scottish Government launches £9m programme alongside Macmillan Cancer Support.

Practical, financial and emotional help will be guaranteed.

Every cancer patient in Scotland is to be guaranteed access to practical, financial and emotional help, the First Minister has announced.

The Scottish Government and Macmillan Cancer Support are each investing £9m as part of a new programme that aims to provide everyone diagnosed with cancer with a dedicated support worker.

Their ambition is to offer one-to-one support to every cancer patient in the country by 2023.

It is hoped the funding will allow cancer care teams in hospitals to focus solely on the provision of personalised medical care and support.

Nicola Sturgeon announced details of the programme on a visit to the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre in Glasgow.

"Dealing with the physical and emotional impact of cancer is traumatic enough without having to cope with the stress it places on other aspects of daily life for individuals and their families," she said.

"This £18m partnership will make Scotland the first country in the UK where cancer patients will have access to dedicated practical, financial and emotional help."

Janice Preston, head of Macmillan Services in Scotland, said: "Cancer doesn't just affect people physically, it can hit every aspect of life.

"Too often people don't know where to turn for help.

"Medical professionals do all they can but they just don't have the time or knowledge to support people properly with problems like not being able to afford to pay their rent, or find the energy to make themselves meals."

