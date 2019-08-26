Cancer patients promised end to treatment postcode lottery

  • STV
A national approach to treating cancer is being introduced after Tayside controversy.

The new approach is called 'Once for Scotland'.
The new approach is called 'Once for Scotland'.

A national approach to treating cancer is being introduced in the wake of revelations some patients received a lower dosage of chemotherapy drugs than in other parts of the country.

A new "Once for Scotland" approach is to be brought in as part of a bid to encourage rapid sharing and adoption of best practice across regional cancer networks and NHS boards.

Scotland's top doctor, Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood, said the move would "help ensure that cancer patients across Scotland have access to the same high level of care and treatment, regardless of where they live".

The new approach is one of 19 recommendations being adopted by the Scottish Government after it emerged breast cancer patients in NHS Tayside were given smaller doses of some drugs.

The health board has since changed its treatment regimes so they are now in line with the rest of Scotland.

An independent group was set up to examine the situation, with it now making recommendations to ensure similar practices do not emerge in the future.

The report said: "Scotland is a small country, with ambition to deliver high quality healthcare for all.

"Patients across Scotland should have access to the same high level of care and treatment, regardless of where they live.

"Crucially, they must also have the same level of involvement in decision-making about their care."

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has welcomed the recommendations, Dr Calderwood said, with the Scottish Government confirming it will accept all 19 suggestions.

The Chief Medical Officer stated: "Delivering on recommendations on informed patient consent is essential so that all cancer patients have the same high level of informed involvement in decision making about their care."

'Patients across Scotland should have access to the same high level of care and treatment, regardless of where they live'
Once for Scotland report

Scottish Labour said it was important the recommendations were implemented quickly.

The party's health spokeswoman Monica Lennon MSP, said: "Breast cancer patients and their families have been badly let down, so this decision to overhaul cancer treatment and guidance is welcome. 

"There should never be a postcode lottery when it comes to receiving cancer treatment in Scotland.

"Ensuring consistency of treatment across Scotland will provide some much needed reassurance to women receiving treatment in Tayside now and in the future.

"It's now up to Jeane Freeman to get a grip on the deep-rooted challenges facing NHS Tayside and make sure that the recommendations of this report are implemented quickly and in full - as well as providing the necessary resources to make this happen."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.