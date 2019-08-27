  • STV
  • MySTV

Campaign launched for laws ensuring decent homes for all

STV

Shelter Scotland is calling for legislation to be introduced, securing rights for everyone.

Housing: Charity calls for 'decent homes' for all.
Housing: Charity calls for 'decent homes' for all. laura.piper@stv.tv

A charity has launched a new campaign calling for new legislation which secures legal rights to a "decent home" for everyone in the country.

Shelter Scotland is launching its Are You With Us? campaign calling for such legislation to be introduced, which is being backed by crime writer Val McDermid.

She said: "Home is a place where you're safe to be yourself. Where you can relax, where you can express yourself and where you don't feel under threat.

"Too many people don't have that privilege. That's why I'm backing Shelter Scotland's campaign."

The latest Scottish Government figures indicate there are more than 14,000 homeless children currently in Scotland and nearly 11,000 households in temporary accommodation.

Research by YouGov for Shelter Scotland found 76% of respondents support a new law being created to ensure adequate housing for all.

The survey had a sample size of 1,005 Scottish adults who were questioned in December 2018.

'Through this campaign we want the people of Scotland to know that a good home is their right, not a privilege, and it should be law.'
Graeme Brown, Shelter Scotland

It also shows 88% agreed that everyone in the country should have a legal right to a safe, secure and affordable home.

The campaign, launched on Tuesday, will be visiting towns and cities across Scotland to gain public support for the petition.

Graeme Brown, director of Shelter Scotland, said: "Too many people in Scotland don't have access to the basic right of a decent and affordable home, which is simply wrong in the 21st century in one of the world's wealthiest countries.

"The evidence is clear, people's rights to a home need to be significantly strengthened.

"Our research shows that the people of Scotland support changes to give everyone the right to a decent home.

'We are delivering the transformational change we committed to in our Ending Homelessness Together Action Plan to make sure that that anyone facing homelessness is supported into a permanent, settled home as quickly as possible.'
Kevin Stewart, Housing Minister

"Through this campaign we want the people of Scotland to know that a good home is their right, not a privilege, and it should be law. We also want them to feel a sense of injustice that so many people don't have access to this basic need.

"We want the right to a home and enshrining it in law to be at the forefront of everyone's mind.

"We want people to sign our petition so we can influence government policy."

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said: "The Scottish Government is committed to ending homelessness across Scotland, which already has some of the strongest homelessness rights in the world.

"We are delivering the transformational change we committed to in our Ending Homelessness Together Action Plan to make sure that that anyone facing homelessness is supported into a permanent, settled home as quickly as possible.

"That's why we have allocated more than half of our £50m Ending Homelessness Together Fund to move to a system of rapid rehousing which includes the Housing First approach for people with complex needs."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.