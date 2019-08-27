Scottish Greens MSP to stand down ahead of 2021 election

Highlands and Islands MSP John Finnie said it had been 'an honour' to represent the area.

MSP: John Finnie to stand down. STV

Scottish Green MSP John Finnie has announced he will stand down as an MSP ahead of the 2021 Holyrood elections.

Mr Finnie, who was first elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2011, said it had been "an honour" to represent his Highlands and Islands constituency.

His party confirmed it has now started the process of selecting candidates for the 2021 election.

"It is an honour to serve the Highlands and Islands in the Scottish Parliament and I intend continuing to work hard until my last day in office," Mr Finnie said in a statement.

"I've been involved in representative politics since being elected a Highland Councillor in 2007 and enjoyed helping people, but I feel the time is right to step aside and let others bring their energy and ideas to what is a demanding job."

Mr Finnie, who joined the SNP as a 16-year-old, stood as a candidate in a by-election for Highland Council in 2006 before being elected to represent the Inverness Ness-side ward on the council a year later.

He was elected as an MSP in 2011 and was parliamentary liaison officer to then Justice Secretary Kenny MacAskill.

However, he resigned from the SNP in October 2012 over the party's decision to support Nato membership in an independent Scotland, as he is opposed to membership of a first-strike nuclear alliance.

Following his resignation from the party, Mr Finnie stood as an independent MSP at Holyrood before joining the Scottish Greens in October 2014.

'I feel the time is right to step aside and let others bring their energy and ideas to what is a demanding job.' John Finnie MSP

Having been re-elected in 2016, he was joined in the Scottish Parliament by his daughter, Ruth Maguire, who represents Cunninghame South for the SNP.

Earlier this year, MSPs backed Mr Finnie's proposal to ban the physical punishment of children in Scotland by removing the defence of "justifiable assault" in Scots law.

Reflecting on his time at Holyrood, Mr Finnie added: "Throughout my time in Parliament, I've put my home region of the Highlands and Islands and my constituents at the forefront of my work.

"Driven by my interest in social and environmental justice, I have been pleased to secure a number of concessions and legislative changes to improve the lives of people in the region.

"At this time, I'm focused on working with others to secure the passage of my Member's Bill giving children equal protection from assault and hope to see it become law in the near future.

"The Climate Emergency our planet is facing means that, more than ever, Green policies are required.

"I know there are others who can ensure they are promoted, and delivered, for my home, the Highlands and Islands of Scotland.

"Meanwhile, I look forward to having more time to spend with my family."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.