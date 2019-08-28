  • STV
Government to attempt to suspend Parliament next month

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The move to prorogue Parliament until October 14 would give MPs less time to stop no-deal.

Boris Johnson: Prime Minister to ask Queen to suspend Parliament.
Boris Johnson will ask the Queen to suspend Parliament from around mid-September until October 14, ahead of the Brexit deadline at the end of that month.

A plan to hold the Queen's Speech on October 14 will be confirmed by the Privy Council at Balmoral later on Wednesday.

The proposed extended suspension of Parliament - also known as prorogation - would give MPs less time to thwart a no-deal Brexit.

Opposition party leaders, including Jeremy Corbyn, Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson and the SNP's Ian Blackford, met alongside Tory rebels on Tuesday to plot legislation to halt no-deal.

Responding to the news, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "So it seems that Boris Johnson may actually be about to shut down Parliament to force through a no deal Brexit.

"Unless MPs come together to stop him next week, today will go down in history as a dark one indeed for UK democracy."

The Prime Minister has claimed it is "completely untrue" he is holding a Queen's Speech in mid-October because of Brexit, saying MPs will have "ample time" to debate Brexit matters before the Halloween deadline.

In a letter to MPs,Johnson said he was bringing forward a "bold and ambitious domestic legislative agenda" which MPs would be able to vote on on October 14.

He said: "This morning I spoke to Her Majesty The Queen to request an end to the current parliamentary session in the second sitting week in September, before commencing the second session of this Parliament with a Queen's speech on Monday, October 14.

"A central feature of the legislative programme will be the government's number one legislative priority, if a new deal is forthcoming at EU Council, to introduce a Withdrawal Agreement Bill and move at pace to secure its passage before October 31.

"I also believe it is vitally important that the key votes associated with the Queen's Speech and any deal with the EU fall at a time when parliamentarians are best placed to judge the government's programme.

"Parliament will have the opportunity to debate the government's overall programme, and approach to Brexit, in the run up to EU Council, and then vote on this on October 21 and 22, once we know the outcome of the council.

"Should I succeed in agreeing a deal with the EU, Parliament will then have the opportunity to pass the Bill required for ratification of the deal ahead of October 31."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.