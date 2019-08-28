  • STV
  • MySTV

Streets apart: Lib Dems and SNP battle for control of Shetland

Ewan Petrie Ewan Petrie

STV News visited the isles to take voters' temperature ahead of Thursday's by-election.

The Lib Dems and SNP battling over Shetland.
The Lib Dems and SNP battling over Shetland. STV

In the centre of Lerwick, two offices square up across a busy street.

In the orange corner, the Liberal Democrats have been able to keep close tabs on their SNP rivals during a by-election campaign that has surprised many by becoming a tighter race than expected.

On Thursday, voters in Shetland will go to the polls to select their next MSP after the resignation of Tavish Scott, the former leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

He has represented this area at Holyrood since the Scottish Parliament first opened 20 years ago and his decision to stand down has set up an intriguing contest.

As safe seats go, on paper at least this is Scotland's number one - at the last general election Scott polled more than two thirds of the vote, 44% ahead of the SNP.

The isles have been a stronghold for the party since Jo Grimond's victory here in 1950 - but the SNP sniff the chance of a shock win.

Tavish Scott has been Shetland MSP for 20 years.
Tavish Scott has been Shetland MSP for 20 years. © STV

They have thrown everything at this campaign, with First Minster Nicola Sturgeon visiting three times, and several members of her cabinet also making the trip north.

Victory would show their party in ascendancy after 12 years in power, and create the impression that if they can win here, they can win anywhere.

It would also deal a blow to Jo Swinson early in her leadership of the UK party.

"It's a massive mountain to climb, but we're giving it our best shot," one SNP activist told STV News.

Another claimed momentum was on their side, but whether it has swung far enough in time is another matter.

The Liberal Democrats, meanwhile, are confident they can hold on.

Shetland will have a new MSP on Friday.
Shetland will have a new MSP on Friday. STV

"At this late stage those who were maybe thinking about switching are swinging back in our favour," according to one party member who has been knocking on doors.

In all, there are ten candidates standing, including UKIP and the Scottish Greens, who are fielding their first ever hopeful in a Highlands and Islands constituency race.

There are also four independents who could end up playing a significant role.

One is tipped to take a significant number of votes from the Liberal Democrats, which in a tight race may prove decisive.

The election has been fought around local issues, predominantly the cost and funding of the ferry services.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1438821-ex-scottish-lib-dem-leader-tavish-scott-to-leave-holyrood/ | default

But Scottish independence and Brexit have inevitably also featured.

Shetland voted heavily in favour of Remain in 2016, although there is a large fishing community growing impatient at the lack of progress over the issue.

The Conservatives say they are the only ones that can deliver on the result of the EU referendum.

Meanwhile, Labour wants to improve broadband services and reduce centralisation.

Whoever wins this race has 18 months to deliver on their promises made during his campaign.

Then voters will have the chance to deliver their verdict again at the Holyrood election in 2021.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.