Tory MP's 'conscience is clear' in fight against no-deal Brexit

Jenness Mitchell

MP Andrew Bowie told Scotland Tonight he had previously backed Theresa May's deal three times.

A Scottish Conservative MP has hit out against fellow Westminster politicians - arguing his "conscience is clear" in the fight against a no-deal Brexit.

West Aberdeenshire & Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie told Scotland Tonight how he voted for Theresa May's Brexit deal three times - which was defeated each time in the House of Commons.

Responding to criticism from SNP MP Stephen Gethins and Scottish Labour MP Paul Sweeney who said "all must be done" to prevent a no-deal Brexit, Mr Bowie stated: "The fact is that if Stephen and Paul cared so much about taking no-deal off the table completely, indeed in their words doing everything possible to take no-deal off the table, they would have voted for the deal on one of the three occasions they had the opportunity to do earlier this year, which is what I did.

"And so they are responsible more than anybody else for this situation that we find ourselves in today.

"But it is the responsibility of this Government to deliver on the mandate as set out by the British people in 2016."

'The fact is that if Stephen and Paul cared so much about taking no-deal off the table completely... they would have voted for the deal on one of the three occasions they had the opportunity to do earlier this year, which is what I did.'
West Aberdeenshire & Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie

When Mr Gethins, the MP for North East Fife, stated that Boris Johnson also voted against May's deal, Mr Bowie hit back saying the Prime Minister backed the deal on the third attempt while the others still refused to.

Mr Bowie stated: "The National Farmers' Union of Scotland, the [Scottish Fishermen's Federation], the Scotch Whisky Association, CBI Scotland and multiple other organisations were urging Scottish parliamentarians to vote for that deal so we could avoid where we are today.

"My conscience is clear, I voted for it three times."

On Wednesday morning it was revealed the Prime Minister intends to ask the Queen to suspend Parliament from mid-September until October 14, ahead of the Brexit deadline at the end of that month.

The proposed extended suspension of Parliament - also known as prorogation - would give MPs less time to thwart a no-deal Brexit.

'This is a really dangerous Prime Minister pursuing a dangerous and damaging no-deal Brexit.'
SNP MP Stephen Gethins

Ahead of that development, Mr Sweeney, the MP for Glasgow North East, stated: "The next couple of weeks are going to be critical for the history of this country and for the welfare and lives of millions of people.

"And that is why we cannot afford to screw it up."

Mr Gethins agreed.

He said: "This is a really dangerous Prime Minister pursuing a dangerous and damaging no-deal Brexit.

"And Paul was right actually there to say we have to do all that we can to take no-deal off the table.

"There is no mandate for no-deal.

"And it just shows how desperate Boris Johnson has become that he is even talking about not having parliament sit because he can't stand up to the scrutiny of the elected MPs."

Mr Bowie responded admitting Mr Johnson has his full backing.

He stated: "I think what we should be doing right now is supporting the Prime Minister and supporting the Government to renegotiate the deal that was thrashed out last year and to leave the European Union on October 31, which is what we are determined to do."

