Ruth Davidson stands down as Scottish Conservative leader

She has written to the party chairman tendering her resignation after eight years at the helm.

Ruth Davidson: Formally tendered resignation (file pic). Jeff J Mitchell / Getty

Ruth Davidson has resigned as leader of the Scottish Conservatives.

She is standing down after eight years at the helm of the party, in which she turned the Conservatives into the second largest group at Holyrood.

The 40-year-old announced in Edinburgh that she had written to the Scottish Tory chairman to formally tender her resignation.

Davidson said: "It has been the privilege of my life to serve as the leader of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist party.

"The almost eight years I've spent at the helm have coincided with one of the most remarkable and important periods of recent Scottish political history.

"I am proud of the teams we have built in Holyrood, Westminster and in council chambers across the country and proud of our electoral successes in recent years.

"All that pales in significance compared to vital role our party undertook in the Scottish Independence referendum of 2014.

"I will always consider that the most important contribution of my working life and my commitment to keeping the United Kingdom together remains undimmed."

She continued: "None of the achievements mentioned above would have been possible without your support, guidance and friendship - along with the hard work and professionalism of the Scottish Conservative team at central office. For all of this, thank you."

The Edinburgh Central MSP went on: "Inevitably, much has changed over the years of my leadership - both personally and in the wider political context.

"While I have not hidden the conflict I have felt over Brexit, I have attempted to chart a course for our party which recognises and respects the referendum result, while seeking to maximise opportunities and mitigate risks for key Scottish businesses and sectors.

"The biggest change, of course, has been starting a family. I cannot thank you, Jackson Carlaw and the wider party enough for the generosity and support you have all shown to Jen and me following the birth of baby Finn.

"It made my return to work in April as smooth as I could have hoped and I believe the flexibility shown by colleagues has allowed me these last months to continue operating successfully in my role as leader.

"However, as I look to the future, I see the Scottish Election due in 2021 and a credible threat from our opponents to force a general election before then.

"Having led our party through seven national elections and two referenda, I know the efforts, hours and travel required to fight such campaigns successfully.

"I have to be honest that where the idea of getting on the road to fight two elections in 20 months would once have fired me up, the threat of spending hundreds of hours away from my home and family now fills me with dread. That is no way to lead."

She said she had tried to be a "good leader" but feared she had been a "poor daughter, sister, partner and friend".

Davidson said: "The party and my work has always come first, often at the expense of commitments to loved ones. The arrival of my son means I now make a different choice.

"While I offer you my resignation as party leader, I intend to continue in my role as the MSP for Edinburgh Central until 2021.

"I will always be thankful for the opportunity to serve and to the amazing teams I have worked alongside.

"Be assured I will continue to support the party, the Prime Minister and Scotland's place in the United Kingdom from the backbenches and beyond."

Davidson clashed with Boris Johnson during the 2016 EU referendum, and her resignation came just a day after the Prime Minister announced he will suspend Parliament for five weeks in the run-up to Brexit deadline of October 31.

However, she stressed it was "both professional and personal" changes that had led to her decision to quit.

Nicola Sturgeon sent Davidson, her longtime political rival, her best wishes.

The First Minister tweeted: "I wish Ruth well for the future.

"I know well the toll political leadership can take on family life, and no one will grudge her more time with her young son.

"There will be opportunity later to discuss the politics of her decision - but for now, I'll simply send my best wishes."

