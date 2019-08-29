  • STV
  • MySTV

Profile: How Ruth Davidson rebuilt the Scottish Tories 

Colin Mackay Colin Mackay

A look back at the departing leader's eight years in charge of the party.

Union defender: Davidson used the indyref to rebuild her party.
Union defender: Davidson used the indyref to rebuild her party. Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

When she became leader all the newspaper profiles portrayed Ruth Davidson as the first kickboxing lesbian to lead her party.

Now she leaves the Scottish Conservatives punching above their weight.

She took over a party in the doldrums in 2011, coming third in the Holyrood election with just 14% of the vote and returning 15 MSPs.

Annabel Goldie quit as leader, and Murdo Fraser was the favourite to take over with his radical plan to break away from the Conservative and Unionist Party and form a separate Scottish party.

That was too much for some, leaving the way open for Ruth Davidson. She became leader at a time when David Cameron was Prime Minister, trying to modernise the Tories, or at least make them look more modern.

Ruth Davidson fitted that bill perfectly; a young working-class Tory from Fife, a former army reservist and journalist.

A woman with a personality, drive and ambition. It was the 2014 Scottish independence referendum when she really came to the fore, focusing on the 'Unionist' rather than 'Conservative'. She used the Better Together campaign for a 'No' vote to rehabilitate her party.

It's reputation was as anti-Scottish, evoking strong memories of previous prime ministers Margaret Thatcher and John Major.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1440341-ruth-davidson-stands-down-as-scottish-conservative-leader/ | default

The Tories had been wiped out in Scotland at the 1997 General Election and campaigned against a Scottish Parliament in the referendum that same year, which ironically gave them a new political base of MSPs. Labour emerged from indyref divided, and unsure of itself on Scotland's constitutional future.

The SNP emerged stronger and the Tories were reborn, with Davidson leading the campaign for the Union.

In the 2016 Holyrood election, she won 31 seats, replacing Labour as the second party in the Scottish Parliament. I say "she" because by then it was all about 'Ruth Davidson's Conservatives'.

She was their big attraction, with her anti-SNP, pro-Union campaigning zeal. Her own poll ratings were higher than her party's ratings. She began to be talked about as a future UK Tory leader and potential Prime Minister.

With her stock high she was one of the most prominent Remain campaigners in the 2016 EU referendum, taking on Boris Johnson in one of the campaign's biggest debates. After the Brexit vote she got behind Theresa May's leadership and accepted Brexit.

Ruth Davidson won a Holyrood constituency seat in 2016.
Ruth Davidson won a Holyrood constituency seat in 2016. STV

In 2017 she helped bolster a struggling election campaign with 13 Scottish Tory MPs. In the last year things have changed. Ruth Davidson became a mother last October. When she returned from maternity leave her heart didn't seem to be in the politics as much, at times she seemed to be going through the motions.

Brexit was supposed to have been sorted by the time she came back. Instead it was a mess. When Theresa May quit, Ruth Davidson backed anyone but Boris.

They had never been friends, never even really liked each other. Ruth Davidson fitted in to David Cameron's Tories, her stock soared as a contrast to Theresa May, but under Brexiteer Boris Johnson as Tory leader and Prime Minister she was always going to struggle to fit in.

I'm told she had to be persuaded not to quit by her close political pal David Mundell in July.

She goes now, having built a reputation as defender of the Union, having rebuilt her party. The next leader will find out how strong those foundations really are. Rehab is over for the Scottish Tories, it's time to face life after Ruth.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.