Profile: How Ruth Davidson rebuilt the Scottish Tories 

A look back at the departing leader's eight years in charge of the party.

Union defender: Davidson used the indyref to rebuild her party. Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

When she became leader all the newspaper profiles portrayed Ruth Davidson as the first kickboxing lesbian to lead her party.

Now she leaves the Scottish Conservatives punching above their weight.

She took over a party in the doldrums in 2011, coming third in the Holyrood election with just 14% of the vote and returning 15 MSPs.

Annabel Goldie quit as leader, and Murdo Fraser was the favourite to take over with his radical plan to break away from the Conservative and Unionist Party and form a separate Scottish party.

That was too much for some, leaving the way open for Ruth Davidson. She became leader at a time when David Cameron was Prime Minister, trying to modernise the Tories, or at least make them look more modern.

Ruth Davidson fitted that bill perfectly; a young working-class Tory from Fife, a former army reservist and journalist.

A woman with a personality, drive and ambition. It was the 2014 Scottish independence referendum when she really came to the fore, focusing on the 'Unionist' rather than 'Conservative'. She used the Better Together campaign for a 'No' vote to rehabilitate her party.

It's reputation was as anti-Scottish, evoking strong memories of previous prime ministers Margaret Thatcher and John Major.

The Tories had been wiped out in Scotland at the 1997 General Election and campaigned against a Scottish Parliament in the referendum that same year, which ironically gave them a new political base of MSPs. Labour emerged from indyref divided, and unsure of itself on Scotland's constitutional future.

The SNP emerged stronger and the Tories were reborn, with Davidson leading the campaign for the Union.

In the 2016 Holyrood election, she won 31 seats, replacing Labour as the second party in the Scottish Parliament. I say "she" because by then it was all about 'Ruth Davidson's Conservatives'.

She was their big attraction, with her anti-SNP, pro-Union campaigning zeal. Her own poll ratings were higher than her party's ratings. She began to be talked about as a future UK Tory leader and potential Prime Minister.

With her stock high she was one of the most prominent Remain campaigners in the 2016 EU referendum, taking on Boris Johnson in one of the campaign's biggest debates. After the Brexit vote she got behind Theresa May's leadership and accepted Brexit.

Ruth Davidson won a Holyrood constituency seat in 2016. STV

In 2017 she helped bolster a struggling election campaign with 13 Scottish Tory MPs. In the last year things have changed. Ruth Davidson became a mother last October. When she returned from maternity leave her heart didn't seem to be in the politics as much, at times she seemed to be going through the motions.

Brexit was supposed to have been sorted by the time she came back. Instead it was a mess. When Theresa May quit, Ruth Davidson backed anyone but Boris.

They had never been friends, never even really liked each other. Ruth Davidson fitted in to David Cameron's Tories, her stock soared as a contrast to Theresa May, but under Brexiteer Boris Johnson as Tory leader and Prime Minister she was always going to struggle to fit in.

I'm told she had to be persuaded not to quit by her close political pal David Mundell in July.

She goes now, having built a reputation as defender of the Union, having rebuilt her party. The next leader will find out how strong those foundations really are. Rehab is over for the Scottish Tories, it's time to face life after Ruth.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.