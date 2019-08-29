  • STV
Judge to consider Parliament suspension challenge overnight

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Lord Doherty will announce his decision in the Court of Session on Friday morning.

Court of Session: Lord Doherty to rule on case on at 10am on Friday.

An emergency legal challenge to Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament has been heard in the Court of Session.

The action, backed by around 70 cross-party MPs and peers, is intended to temporarily halt the Prime Minister from proroguing Parliament.

They are seeking an interim interdict in Scotland's highest civil court to stop Johnson from shutting down Westminster until a final decision has been made in the case.

After hearing opposing arguments, Lord Doherty said he would consider the matter overnight and rule on it at 10am on Friday.

The group of parliamentarians brought a petition earlier this summer aimed at preventing Johnson from suspending Parliament in order to force through a no-deal Brexit.

The hearing on Thursday comes a day after the Queen approved the PM's request to close the Commons for five weeks from the week beginning September 9.

Johnson said the break was to allow his new government to draw up a legislative agenda for a Queen's Speech on October 14.

But that date comes only two weeks before the UK's departure date from the EU of October 31 - and anti no-deal MPs fear they could get as few as four working days to prevent that outcome under Johnson's timetable.

The legal challenge is being led by SNP MP Joanna Cherry QC and Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, aided by Jo Maugham of the Good Law Project.

Aidan O'Neill QC, representing the petitioners in the Court of Session, said the prorogation was "unconstitutional" and "unprecedented".

He said: "Prorogation is being used to create something which is irreversible, that the UK will be made to leave the EU deal or no-deal, do or die, and Parliament is being prevented by abuse of the power of prorogation from doing anything about it.

"There are no precedents for the abuse of prorogation.

"The power of prorogation is not one which is unlimited or unfettered but has to be used in accordance with public trust."

Mr O'Neill said the Queen should be obliged to recall the prorogation order if it turned out to be based on an error of law.

He said: "If the court is satisfied that the advice to the sovereign given yesterday that Parliament be prorogued is in fact found to be an abuse of power based on an error of law, then there should be an obligation on the sovereign to recall that order of prorogation because the sovereign is not above the law."

A hearing on the case had already been scheduled for Friday, September 6, but the emergency interim ruling was sought after Johnson's announcement on Thursday sent political shockwaves around the UK.

Roddy Dunlop, representing the UK Government, said an interim interdict was unnecessary given the full hearing already planned for next week.

He said prorogation was a matter for the Queen alone and not the courts, and that the matter should not become an issue for the courts simply because the proposed suspension is five weeks - rather than the usual two or three.

Mr Dunlop said: "It doesn't become justiciable because length of prorogation is greater than petitioners would like, or because it is borne of political motives which (Mr O'Neill) seeks to impugn."

He accused the petitioners of asking the courts to "tread where they are ill-qualified to venture" due to the "intensely political" nature of the issue.

Campaigner Gina Miller has meanwhile made an urgent application for a judicial review at the High Court in London.

She previously won a landmark ruling that MPs would have to vote before the Government could invoke Article 50 to formally start the UK's exit process from the EU.

A judiciary spokeswoman said on Thursday that the application was being considered.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.