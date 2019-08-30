  • STV
  • MySTV

Lib Dems see off SNP challenge to retain Shetland seat

STV

Beatrice Wishart made history by becoming the first female parliamentarian to represent the area.

Winner: Beatrice Wishart and Jo Swinson.
Winner: Beatrice Wishart and Jo Swinson. Jo Swinson Twitter

The Liberal Democrats have won the Shetland by-election, holding on to the seat despite the SNP returning a record number of votes in the island constituency.

Nicola Sturgeon's party mounted a strong campaign in the election, which was sparked by the resignation of former Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Tavish Scott, with the First Minister making several visits.

SNP candidate Tom Wills won 3822 votes, with a 14.4% swing from the Lib Dems to the SNP.

Beatrice Wishart took 5659 votes, however, making history by becoming the first female parliamentarian elected to represent the area.

Ms Wishart said she was honoured to "to make a little bit of history by becoming the first female parliamentarian in Shetland" after the "rollercoaster" campaign.

She added: "Shetland has once again rejected Scottish nationalism and shown that it has not been taken in by the bullying tactics.

"My work will start on Monday to get the Scottish Government to take action on its empty promises for fair ferry funding, to improve nursery provision, mental health care, broadband - the key strands of my positive campaign for Shetland."

Alistair Carmichael, the Liberal Democrat MP for Orkney and Shetland, said Ms Wishart had fought a "fantastic campaign".

"There's no doubt she will be a first-rate member of the Scottish Parliament for Shetland," he added.

"This must be a bitter disappointment for the Scottish nationalists. Just last week Nicola Sturgeon was here for her third visit in a month, telling us it was going to be neck and neck.

"If that was neck and neck, all I can say is that's some neck."

The former Scottish Secretary added: "I think people in Shetland were threatened by the SNP, they sought to misrepresent the fantastic work that Tavish Scott did for Shetland over 20 years, and I think they have frankly had a pretty harsh judgement."

Mr Scott, who stood down from Holyrood to take up a new post with Scottish Rugby, had held the Shetland constituency for the Liberal Democrats since the Scottish Parliament was created in 1999.

SNP candidate Mr Wills said that he was encouraged by the increase in his party's vote share.

'In a matter of weeks we have taken Shetland from being Scotland's safest seat to one of the SNP's top targets in 2021'
SNP candidate Tom Wills

He said: "In a matter of weeks we have taken Shetland from being Scotland's safest seat to one of the SNP's top targets in 2021. It's a truly remarkable achievement and we are all determined to build on this result over the next 18 months.

"We've achieved our best ever result in Shetland and the increase in our vote is hugely encouraging - after 12 years in government, we have given the Lib Dems a run for their money in the what was the safest seat in Scotland.

"We take every election seriously and made a point of trying to speak to as many voters in Shetland as possible - and what this extraordinary result shows it that every seat in Scotland is now winnable for the SNP."

Independent candidate Ryan Thomson came in third, with 1286 votes, ahead of Conservative Brydon Goodlad on 425, Green candidate Debra Nicolson on 189 and Labour's Johan Adamson on 152.

Independent candidate Michael Stout polled 134 votes, with Ian Scott collecting 66, while UKIP candidate Stuart Martin secured 60 votes and independent Peter Tait picked up 31.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.