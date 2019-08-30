  • STV
Tory MSP opposed to Scottish party's breakaway from London

Jenness Mitchell

Annie Wells believes the Conservative Party and the Scottish Conservatives 'work well together'.

Westminster: Annie Wells MSP is opposed to a Scottish breakaway.
Westminster: Annie Wells MSP is opposed to a Scottish breakaway.

A Tory MSP is opposed to the idea of a Scottish breakaway and 'severing ties to London'.

Annie Wells believes the Conservative Party in Westminster and the Scottish Conservatives "work well together" and there is no need to split them up.

On Thursday, Ruth Davidson resigned as leader of the party.

She said the decision, which was revealed by the media on Wednesday - the same day Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the suspension of Parliament - was both a "professional and personal choice".

During a debate on Scotland Tonight on Wednesday, Andy Maciver branded Ms Davidson's departure as a threat to unionism and stated that whoever next takes the reins must decide whether they want to distance themselves from their UK counterparts.

The party's former head of communications said: "Fundamentally for the Scottish Conservative Party - what we've had is a situation where the Scottish party and UK party are drifting apart all the time.

"The UK party strategy is pretty much expressly towards becoming a more English party, a more Brexit party.

"And it's totally changing the composition of who votes for it at the moment - that's what Dominic Cummings and Boris Johnson are doing.

"That's not going to particularly play into the Scottish agenda.

"So, whoever takes this job - and I don't know who's going to do that, I don't know who would want it quite frankly - but whoever comes in to do that is going to have to make an immediately fundamental choice about what the structure of this party is and whether or not they continue to be tied to London, because frankly it is causing them nothing but problems."

Ms Wells, the MSP for Glasgow, disagrees.

On Scotland Tonight on Thursday, she said: "I think we work well together. I think we can work well together.

"I think there are certain different characters in both the Conservative Party in Westminster and the Conservative Party up here, but I don't think there's a need to actually split the family of conservatism, no."

Ms Wells also disagreed that Ms Davidson's resignation was a threat to unionism.

She said: "Unionism is more than one person, and all parties worked together that wanted to save the union back then as well.

"Ruth was at the forefront of all that, but Ruth's still going to be a MSP, she's still going to be there.

"And at the end of the day, we will fight tooth and nail to make sure there isn't another independence referendum, because we'll respect the result of 2014."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.