Judge rejects first bid to stop parliament suspension

Opponents of UK Government plan have been denied an interim interdict in court hearing.

A legal challenge aimed at stopping the UK Government's suspension of parliament has been denied an interim interdict at the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

A cross-party group of MPs and peers filed a petition at Scotland's highest civil court earlier this summer aiming to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson being able to prorogue parliament.

Opponents argued for an interim interdict on Thursday to halt prorogation until a final decision has been made on the case.

They believe Johnson intends to use the suspension to force through the UK's exit from the European Union without a deal.

On Friday, judge Lord Doherty dismissed the action ahead of a full hearing scheduled for next week.

He said: "I'm not satisfied that it has been demonstrated that there's a need for an interim suspension or an interim interdict to be granted at this stage."

He said a substantive hearing was already set to place on Friday September 6 "before the first possible date parliament could be prorogued".

But he brought that hearing forward to Tuesday September 3 "in the interest of justice".

Aiden O'Neill QC, representing those for the action, had argued for the substantive hearing to be moved forward.

He said: "There is an urgency to this - any delay is prejudicial - not just to the prejudice of the petitioners, but to the country as a whole."

Lord Doherty said: "I'm going to move the substantive hearing forward to Tuesday.

"Weighing consideration in the balance, it's in the interest of justice that it proceeds sooner rather than later."

The decision came after the Queen approved Mr Johnson's request for parliament to be suspended for five weeks from September 10.

Lord Doherty made his ruling on Friday morning.

On Thursday, the judge heard arguments from a lawyer for the campaigners - led by SNP MP Joanna Cherry QC and Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson and aided by Jo Maugham of the Good Law Project - and from a legal representative for the UK Government.

Mr O'Neill QC urged the court to step in and stop the suspension of Parliament, arguing it would prevent an "abusive" and "unconstitutional" use of government powers.

However, Roddy Dunlop QC, representing the UK Government, called on the judge to reject the request, as the Queen has already prorogued Parliament and there is "no reason" to have an interim decision on such an important matter.

Responding to Lord Doherty's decision on Friday, a government spokesperson said: "As we have set out, the government needs to bring forward a strong domestic legislative agenda and MPs are not prevented from scrutinising our withdrawal from the EU.

"We are glad the court found against the interdict - there was no good reason to seek one, given the full hearing is due to take place next week, and the process of bringing the session to an end will not start until the week commencing September 9."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.