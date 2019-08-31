Thousands protest against PM’s suspension of Parliament

The protesters packed into Glasgow's George Square for the People's Assembly Defend Democracy rally.

Glasgow: Protesters packed George Square. STV

Thousands of people have gathered in Glasgow to protest against the Prime Minister's controversial plan to suspend Parliament.

On Saturday afternoon, the protesters packed into George Square for the People's Assembly Defend Democracy rally.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is expected to be among the speakers, ending his three-day visit to Scotland.

Large-scale protests are taking place in city centres across the country.

The protests have been triggered by Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for up to five weeks ahead of the October 31 Brexit deadline.

Opponents claim the move is aimed at stopping discussion of Brexit and hampering cross-party efforts to block the prospect of a no-deal withdrawal from the European Union - an allegation denied by Mr Johnson.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.