Sturgeon: Johnson must not be allowed to game election date

The First Minister wants a snap general election but has said it must come before October 31.

First Minister: General election now an 'inevitability'. STV

Boris Johnson must not be allowed to "game the date" of an early general election to force through a no-deal Brexit, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister said "bring it on" to the prospect of a snap election, which she described as an "inevitability".

But she demanded the vote be held before the UK's departure date from the EU of October 31 amid fears the election could be held afterwards to prevent no-deal being blocked.

Such a move would defy the convention that major government decisions are not made during general election campaigns.

There is mounting speculation at Westminster the Prime Minister is on the verge of calling an election, with an emergency Cabinet meeting currently under way.

Johnson is also expected to address Tory MPs later at a garden party in Downing Street.

It comes after UK ministers took the highly controversial decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks from mid-September in a move critics say is undemocratic and aimed at forcing through no-deal.

Opposition parties have been joined by a swathe of rebel Conservative MPs in a bid this week to pass a law making leaving the EU without a deal illegal.

Heightening tensions, Number 10 has made clear to rebels they will have the party whip withdrawn if they vote for the legislation, and will be deselected as Tory candidates in the next election.

But around 20 Conservative MPs, including ex-Chancellor Philip Hammond and former leadership contender Rory Stewart, are reported to be willing to vote against the government to stop no-deal.

On Sunday, Johnson's effective deputy Michael Gove suggested even if Parliament passes the law, the government could ignore it, saying: "Let's see what the legislation says."

'If there's to be an election right now it should be to allow people to have their say on if they think a no-deal Brexit is acceptable or not.' Nicola Sturgeon

Speaking to STV News, the First Minister said: "There's been a lot of feeling around this Johnson administration that they're outmanoeuvring people.

"I'm not sure that would be the conclusion I would reach. I think actually they've looked, and they're continuing to look this week, kind of like they're making it up as they go along.

"But more worryingly, it is also really obvious they have no respect whatsoever for democratic norms or conventions.

"Proroguing Parliament - effectively shutting Parliament down - and not being prepared to say whether they will abide by the law or not, these things are not what happens in normal democracies."

Sturgeon added: "I say bring it on for an election, I think people need to have their say.

"But Boris Johnson can't be allowed to game the date in order to take the country off a cliff-edge on October 31.

"If there's to be an election right now it should be to allow people to have their say on if they think a no-deal Brexit is acceptable or not.

"It stands to reason that should be before October 31, and I'm sure there will be a view across the House of Commons that to have it after that, and to then take away any opportunity for MPs to stop a no-deal Brexit, would be completely unacceptable."

The First Minister also said there was "absolutely no doubt" the question of Scotland's right to hold a second independence referendum would be "at the heart" of the SNP's snap election campaign.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.