Conservative MP says general election now 'very likely'

Rebel Tories and Labour MPs are planning to stop the UK leaving the EU on October 31.

Stephen Kerr: The MP has backed Boris Johnson.

Stirling MP Stephen Kerr has said "it's very likely" there will be a general election as he backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament this month.

Rebel Tories and Labour MPs are planning to stop the UK leaving the EU on October 31 without a deal through a bill.

Mr Johnson said he did not want an election, but progress with the EU would be "impossible" if the MPs win.

In an interview on Scotland Tonight, Stephen Kerr said: "The Prime Minister was very clear that he doesn't want a general election.

"He said very clearly on the steps of Downing Street 'I don't want an election and you don't want an election'.

"However, I think that if the government does lose, if they lose control of the order paper and if there is a bill passed that will take him in a completely different direction than the direction he wants to go in, I think it's very likely that there will be a general election."

Under the Fixed-term Parliaments Act, Mr Johnson would require the backing of two-thirds of the UK's 650 MPs to trigger a poll in the autumn.

Some MPs want to stop a no-deal Brexit after Mr Johnson vowed to leave the EU with or without a deal on 31 October.

Parliament is expected to put forward legislation under Standing Order 24 - a rule that allows urgent debates to be heard.

The bill would force the PM to ask for Brexit to be delayed until January 31, unless MPs had approved a new deal, or voted in favour of a no-deal exit, by October 19.