Parliament suspension is legal, Scots judge rules

Lord Doherty told the Court of Session that Boris Johnson's prorogation is lawful.

Lord Doherty: Courts will not interfere in Parliament shutdown.

A Scots judge has ruled against a petition seeking to block Boris Johnson's five-week suspension of Parliament.

Lord Doherty said the planned prorogation of parliament is lawful following a hearing on the case on Tuesday at the Court of Session.

Speaking on Wednesday, the judge said Scotland's highest civil court would not interfere in a decision he said was ultimately "political territory".

A cross-party group of around 75 MPs and peers brought the legal action aimed at preventing the UK Government from suspending parliament ahead of the Brexit deadline of October 31.

Lord Doherty revealed his decision that the prorogation was lawful on Wednesday morning.

The Prime Minister's move to prorogue the Commons for five weeks was met by claims he was acting like a "tin pot dictator", including from critics such as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The claim the shutdown is intended to limit MPs' time to stop a no-deal Brexit and minimise their scrutiny of government plans.

Tuesday's hearing revealed internal Number 10 documents suggesting the PM had been planning to suspend Parliament since mid-August.

SNP MP Joanna Cherry, one of the parliamentarians behind the challenge, tweeted: "Judge rules court can't review exercise of prerogative power to #prorogue.

"We thinks he's erred in law on this point & others & will seek to appeal immediately."

Jolyon Maugham QC, director of the Good Law Project, which also supported the challenge, said: "The idea that if the PM suspends parliament the court can't get involved looses some ugly demons.

"If he can do it for 34 days why not 34 weeks or 34 months? Where does this political power end?"

It comes as MPs defeated the Johnson government to seize control of Commons business on Tuesday night, with the aim of passing a law to delay Brexit and stop no-deal on Wednesday.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.