  • STV
  • MySTV

Animal charity welcomes crackdown on puppy farming trade

Louise Scott Louise Scott

New laws include longer jail sentences, a new licensing system and rehoming without a court process.

An overhaul of animal welfare laws in Scotland will make a major difference in tackling the puppy farming industry, according to the Scottish SPCA.

New regulations announced by the Scottish Government include tougher penalties for the most serious offences.

The animal welfare charity is unable to cope with the amount of dogs from puppy farms being shipped from overseas.

It hopes the reforms - including tougher prison sentences, a new licensing system for breeders and allowing puppies to be rehomed without a court process - will help fight the growing trade.

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: "Hopefully it's going to ban third-party sales so you have to go to a registered breeder.

The puppy farming industry is growing.
The puppy farming industry is growing. SSPCA

"That means they will have been inspected by a local authority, they've got a licence, their conditions are proper, the bitches are being reared properly, they're not being overbred and it will give a great assurance to the public that they're buying a healthy pup."

In August, Frank James was sentenced to nine months in prison after a raid on Scotland's biggest puppy farm in Aberdeenshire.

But for those convicted of the most serious offences like puppy farming the maximum penalty has increased from one to five years as well as an unlimited fine.

Mr Flynn said a typical case saw puppies being purchased from a back of a car for hundreds of pounds.

Sellers then often disappear, leaving no trace and disconnecting pay-as-you-go phones.

A Scottish SPCA special investigations officer, who must remain anonymous, said there had been a huge increase in cases.

https://stv.tv/news/north/1439815-owner-of-largest-puppy-farm-jailed-for-animal-abuse/ | default

They said: "There has been a solid increase over the year and we aren't able to cope with the amount of pups that are being brought in from overseas, predominantly Ireland, to be sold to people that are dying or are extremely ill.

"We can only urge people to be really vigilant when buying a pup make sure you do your homework."

Puppies that have been bred at illegal farms can often have complex medical problems. For those that think they've bought a healthy puppy, it can change rapidly within hours.

Scottish SPCA's head vet Ian Futter: "All puppies are stressed when they're rehomed, it's quite common for puppies to be unwell.

"But under these circumstances these puppies are likely to get much more unwell because of the stress on their immune system through this whole process, having travelled long distance and they've not come from particularly healthy clean backgrounds.

https://stv.tv/news/north/1439548-home-comforts-for-spaniel-rescued-from-puppy-farm/ | default

"They might be full of heavy worm burdens and everything is stacked against them being well."

It costs the charity hundreds and sometimes thousands of pounds to treat individual puppies that come from illegal farms. 

For families that purchase one, they can end up with huge veterinary bills trying to keep the animal alive.

The special investigations officer: "The cost is massive. Now the ultimate price they may pay would be a dead puppy and this happens often, far too often.

"But if your pup survives you are going to be paying out thousands of pound. At the moment the running costs for each of those pups to the society is sitting at roughly £1500 each."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.