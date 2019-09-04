  • STV
  • MySTV

Brexit: Johnson's government defeated twice in 24 hours

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

Opposition MPs have backed a Bill aimed at blocking no-deal by 329 votes to 300.

Brexit: Pro-EU demonstrators around Westminster.
Brexit: Pro-EU demonstrators around Westminster. Leon Neal / Getty Images

The House of Commons has defeated Boris Johnson's government again as opposition MPs bid to pass legislation that would prevent a no-deal Brexit.

The Bill to further delay Brexit by months unless Parliament either endorses a deal or no-deal by October passed its second reading by 329 to 300.

It marks the second Commons defeat for the new Prime Minister in as many days in a brutal last 24 hours for the government.

The legislation now moves to committee stage, with further votes, including on potential amendments, later on Wednesday evening.

In a tumultuous evening ahead at Westminster, MPs will then face a vote on whether to back the PM's call for an early general election.

Johnson faced a rebellion of 21 Tory MPs in a vote on Tuesday night on whether MPs should seize control of Commons business.

After opposition and rebel MPs won by 327 votes to 301, they took over the parliamentary agenda on Wednesday afternoon to begin their attempt to quickly pass their bill.

The Conservative rebels were threatened with having the whip withdrawn and being deselected as candidates in any future election in a threat to try to stop them voting against the government.

Number 10 followed through on its threat, expelling from the party senior MPs including former Chancellor Philip Hammond, recent ex-ministers Rory Stewart and David Gauke and Father of the House Ken Clarke.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1440489-rebel-tory-mps-defy-johnson-in-bid-to-block-no-deal/ | default

But the first vote on the bill on Wednesday afternoon saw the rebels swell their ranks even further, with Caroline Spelman joining them to make 22.

Johnson has said the legislation, if passed, would tie his hands in his stated aim to strike a new Brexit deal with Brussels and delay Brexit further.

He has repeatedly committed to leaving the EU with or without a deal on October 31, and says he is seeking a snap election in mid-October to break the Commons impasse.

Critics fear that if opposition MPs agreed to Johnson's election timetable, he would subsequently move the date to beyond October 31 in order to force a no-deal Brexit through.

Downing Street has rejected suggestions Boris Johnson will resign to trigger a general election in a bid to block efforts to delay Brexit.

Labour's Keir Starmer has indicated Labour MPs will not vote for a general election until the legislation to stop no-deal has not only been passed, but also implemented.

However, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has called for an election to be called after the bill has passed but before Parliament is suspended, or prorogued, next week.

Under the Fixed-Term Parliament Act, the government requires a two-thirds majority of MPs to force an early election.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1440497-judge-rules-he-will-not-block-shutdown-of-parliament/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.