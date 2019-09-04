MPs pass legislation designed to block no-deal Brexit

The Bill was approved by 327 votes to 299 in a third Commons defeat for the PM in 24 hours.

Boris Johnson: PM is seeking an early election. Leon Neal / Getty Images

The House of Commons has passed a Bill tabled by opposition MPs aimed at preventing a no-deal Brexit on October 31.

The legislation was backed by 327 votes to 299 - a majority of 28 - in a third consecutive parliamentary defeat for Prime Minister Boris Johnson in two days.

Speaking after the result, Johnson laid down a motion calling for an early general election and challenged Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to back it.

But Labour and other opposition parties say they will not sign off on a snap election until their bill to stop no-deal and delay Brexit becomes law.

The House of Lords continues to scrutinise the legislation brought by Labour MP Hilary Benn, and still has dozens of amendments to vote on before it can be considered for Royal Assent.

Corbyn accused Tory peers of stacking up amendments in the Lords in order to "filibuster" the Bill's passage.

The Prime Minister announced last week he would suspend Parliament for five weeks from next week, giving Parliament's upper house until Friday to complete the legislation's passage.

Tuesday night saw Johnson's government defeated by opposition and rebel MPs in a vote to take control of the Commons in order to force the Bill through on Wednesday.

At his first Prime Minister's Questions earlier on Wednesday, Johnson called it a "surrender Bill" which would "wreck any chance of the talks" to achieve a new deal with Brussels.

The Prime Minister has insisted he will not ask for a delay beyond October 31.

And in confusing scenes at Westminster as MPs voted on the Benn legislation, an amendment seeking to give MPs a vote on Theresa May's final Brexit deal was also passed.

Labour MP Stephen Kinnock's amendment was approved after no tellers for the government were put forward during voting. It was not immediately clear why no tellers were present.

May's final offer, the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, emerged from cross-party talks earlier this year but was never put before Parliament because she was ousted as Tory leader.

