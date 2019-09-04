Boris Johnson's call for a snap election rejected by MPs

A total of 298 MPs voted for the Prime Minister's motion but a two-thirds majority was required.

Commons: Boris Johnson suffers further defeat.

MPs have rejected the Prime Minister's motion to call a snap general election.

Boris Johnson's bid for an early election was backed by 298 votes to 56 against, with hundreds of abstentions from opposition MPs.

Under the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act, the PM needed a two-thirds majority of MPs - a threshold of 434 - to pass the motion.

It amounts to the fourth parliamentary defeat in 24 hours that has been inflicted on Johnson's government.

More to follow.

