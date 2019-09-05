  • STV
  • MySTV

'Distressed' children wait 18 months for gender guidance

STV

The number of referrals to Scotland's only clinic has soared by 750% in the last six years.

Hundreds of children are waiting for their first appointment.
Hundreds of children are waiting for their first appointment. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Children struggling with their gender identity are waiting up to 18 months for an initial consultation at Scotland's only clinic, with the number of referrals up by 750% since 2013.

The long wait poses a challenge to those trying to understand their identity while struggling through puberty, and leaving families to grapple with difficult questions on their own.

Other mental health services across the country set an 18-week wait as the acceptable upper limit for initial appointments.

"So much happens to your body in your puberty over 18 months waiting and that causes real, intense distress for young people," said James Morton of the Scottish Trans Alliance.

"Families are left without any expert guidance on how to support their child, what to do, what not to do."

The Glasgow-based Sandyford Young People's Gender Service received 34 referrals in 2013, but last year 290 children were referred to the service. There are 470 children waiting for a first appointment.

The Sandyford clinic received 290 referrals last year.
The Sandyford clinic received 290 referrals last year. Google

Health minister Jeane Freeman and the clinic both refused to answer questions about the waiting times. Instead, a Scottish government spokesperson responded to emailed questions.

"The current waiting time is unacceptable," the statement read. "We will work with the board to examine and resolve this issue."

The statement said the clinic was a "very specialised" resource and suggested there are other ways for families to get support such as through general practitioners and charities.

That's not good enough for Monica Lennon, a Scottish Labour MSP, who wants to see a review of the service to determine if it's meeting the needs of the children and families who are asking for help.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1439716-concerns-over-housing-trans-inmates-in-women-s-prisons/ | default

"In no other situation would it be acceptable to have to wait 18 months for a first appointment," she said, adding that a review could determine if the clinic is adequately staffed and if having one location makes it more difficult for families from across the country to access services.

Seven Hex experienced gender dysphoria - a condition where a person experiences discomfort or distress because there's a mismatch between their biological sex and gender identity - as a child and transitioned as an adult.

She said the long waiting exacerbates distress for already vulnerable children.

"It's really distressing because we live in a very gendered world where expectations are placed on you and that happens from very young," she said.

"It can be extremely distressing because firstly you realise you're not matching up and secondly to explain to others why you're not matching up.

"There's a deep sense of shame involved in that. It can be a very horrible and tough time."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.