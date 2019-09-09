Parliament suspended after today, Downing Street confirms

Prime Minister will not seek another extension of EU withdrawal process, Number 10 says.

Parliament will be suspended after Monday's business. Pixabay

Parliament will be suspended at the close of business on Monday, Downing Street has confirmed.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said that while the UK Government would obey the law Mr Johnson would not be requesting another extension of the Article 50 EU withdrawal process.

MPs will be asked to vote today for a general election in a bid to break the Brexit impasse, just days after rejecting a previous bid.

Labour said opposition leaders had agreed to turn down the fresh attempt later on Monday.

A party spokeswoman said: "Jeremy Corbyn hosted a meeting with opposition party leaders this morning.They agreed to work together today to hold the Government to account in Parliament.

"All leaders agreed that they would not support Boris Johnson's ploy to deny the people their decision by crashing us out of the EU with no deal during a general election campaign."

Last week, MPs voted to make it illegal for the UK to leave the EU without a deal, forcing Mr Johnson to ask for an extension beyond the scheduled October 31 exit date.

However, a Number 10 spokesman said: "The Prime Minister is not going to seek an extension.

"If MPs want to resolve this there is an easy way - vote for an election today and let the public decide."