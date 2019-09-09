  • STV
  • MySTV

Mesh campaigner: Bring amazing surgeon to Scotland now

STV

The health secretary was urged to honour her pledge to bring in Dr Dionysios Veronikis from the US.

Dr Dionysios Veronikis and Claire Daisley.
Dr Dionysios Veronikis and Claire Daisley. STV

A mesh campaigner who underwent a life-changing operation in America has urged health secretary Jeane Freeman to honour her pledge to bring the surgeon to Scotland.

Claire Daisley, 49, from Greenock, Inverclyde, received a vaginal mesh implant in 2011 that caused crippling and painful health problems which brought her close to suicide.

But anonymous donors allowed Ms Daisley to travel to St Louis, Missouri, last month where obstetrician-gynaecologist Dr Dionysios Veronikis removed all the mesh.

The successful procedure meant that Ms Daisley has saved her bladder, which was due to be removed by NHS Scotland surgeons in July.

She told STV News: "I actually had my bag packed for hospital and I got the phone call to say I was going to St Louis, that I had been funded to go. When I got that call it was like winning the lottery really.

"I can't put into words how thankful I am. It's just amazing. I don't know who the people are. It was actually done as a surprise behind my back because somebody felt so passionately that I shouldn't be losing organs and there must be another way.

"Dr Veronikis was the other way so I need to thank him and the people who sent me there. I just don't have words, it's fantastic. It's absolutely amazing."

Jeane Freeman: Urged to honour pledge.
Jeane Freeman: Urged to honour pledge.

The pioneering American medic first offered to operate on Scottish mesh victims last November - and said he was willing to share his expertise with NHS surgeons.

In June this year, health secretary Freeman said the Scottish Government had invited him, telling Holyrood: "I have asked that we seek to bring Dr Veronikis to Scotland for a period of time to provide treatment, expert advice and training.

"Clearly, such an arrangement would be subject to agreement and regulatory approval."

But it has emerged that the process has stalled, prompting Dr Veronikis to write to the Scottish government last month.

In his letter, seen by STV News, he says he has complied with General Medical Council (GMC) requirements - and that it was now up to Scottish officials to act.

He wrote: "I hope you agree that there is nothing more that I can do to facilitate the GMC process at this point.

"It is for the Scottish healthcare authorities to progress the issue of a formal invitation which is needed to complete the GMC pathway.

"I trust you would agree with me that I have been more than accommodating to talk, email and text as well accommodated all requested visit dates with you.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1432197-scottish-government-offers-apology-to-mesh-victims/ | default

"I have gladly participated in all the scheduled conference calls as requested in this matter. I would hope that if any accountability is asked for the lack of progress to date that none of it is remotely directed towards me in any way, shape or form."

Mum-of-three Ms Daisley has also renewed calls to bring Dr Veronikis to Scotland.

She said: "It's very frustrating because we in Scotland can't get full mesh removals. They class them here as a full mesh removal but it's not.

"He offered to come here almost a year ago and he's still not here. It's heartbreaking to see the situation some of these women are in.

'He offered to come here almost a year ago and he's still not here. It's heartbreaking to see the situation some of these women are in.'
Claire Daisley

"They deserve his expertise, they deserve a chance at life, they deserve some hope and they will only get that from Dr Veronikis.

"If they can't be fixed here in Scotland, they need to bring in somebody who can and that's Dr Veronikis.

"It [the pain] takes you to the brink, it really does and it's not a nice place to be.

"Jeane Freeman said last week when she was asked, that one of the proudest things she's done since becoming cabinet secretary for health was the mesh implant scandal.

"I think she could be even more proud by welcoming Dr Veronikis with open arms and allow all these women to be treated in Scotland."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1433892-justice-secretary-apologises-for-review-of-mesh-scandal/ | default

Labour MSP and mesh campaigner Neil Findlay has spoken with Dr Veronikis who he describes as "exasperated with what is going on", adding: "He wants to come. Now if he wants to come and he's made that offer, why are we not doing everything possible to get him here?"

Findlay believes that resistance from the medical establishment may be the reason for the delay.

He told STV News: "I think the Scottish Government have a lot of questions to answer on this.

"From the information that I have, it's been delay after delay caused by bureaucratic incompetence is my view and also I think people don't want him to come.

"But what we see is the deliberate blocking of him coming to Scotland and he's been deliberately blocked by vested interests in the medical profession in Scotland, many of whom are responsible for implanting the mesh in the first place.

"The impact has been that women who are suffering horrendously, who have been disabled, who are severely injured by these mesh implants are having to crowdfund or rely on benefactors to pay for them to go to America to have mesh removed.

"This is an absolute scandal and the health secretary must intervene. This can't go on."

The health secretary has been approached for comment.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.