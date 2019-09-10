Unemployment rises by 20% as 19,000 more Scots jobless

In Scotland, the unemployment rate was 4%, compared to 3.8% in the UK as a whole.

Number of Scots in work fell by 33,000.

Unemployment in Scotland has risen by more than 20% to stand at 110,000, new figures have revealed.

The latest figures, covering the period May to July, showed an increase of 19,000 in the jobless total - up by 20.6% on the previous three months.

The unemployment rate in Scotland was 4%, compared to 3.8% in the UK as a whole, according to the UK Office for National Statistics.

The number of men out of work rose from 51,000 in the February to April to 62,000 in May to July.

There was also a rise in female unemployment over the period, from 40,000 to 48,000.

Scottish secretary Alister Jack said it was "disappointing to see a sharp increase in unemployment after a period of encouraging figures".

He said: "It shows we cannot be complacent. One of our key priorities is to work with the Scottish Government to boost the Scottish economy and create jobs.

"The UK Government is investing £1.4bn in city and growth deals and we are preparing to take advantage of the opportunities that will arise when we leave the EU on October 31.

"But I would urge the Scottish Government to use their powers to best effect.

"Making Scotland the highest taxed part of the UK and creating uncertainty by threatening a second independence referendum are holding Scotland back."

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie noted the "worrying spike in Scottish unemployment".

He argued: "SNP ministers need to spend more time on the long term economy and less on their independence campaign."

