Scottish Conservative MP to stand down at next election

Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock MP Bill Grant, who was only elected in 2017, will not run again.

Bill Grant: 'Difficult decision due to enormous challenge facing UK'. CC by Chris McAndrew

A Scottish Conservative MP is to stand down in the next general election, despite only being elected in 2017.

Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock MP Bill Grant said he had taken the "difficult decision" not to run in the next election, expected within months, after "much reflection".

The 68-year-old won the seat from the SNP's Corri Wilson in the snap election called by Theresa May two years ago.

In that vote, Grant was one of 13 Conservative MPs to win seats in Scotland - a gain of 12 from the previous seat total of one.

But recent polling has suggested the Scottish Conservatives could lose the bulk of their seats to the SNP when the next election comes.

Grant wrote to his local Tory association to inform them of his decision earlier on Tuesday.

The MP said: "I am writing to inform you that, after much reflection, I have decided not to seek re-election at the forthcoming general election.

"This has been a difficult decision to take. I have served my country in some form of public service for 53 years, and to leave that service now when the country is facing such an enormous challenge has been difficult to consider.

"However, I have always maintained that I intended to serve one term only, albeit in this case it looks to be only two-and-a-half years rather than the anticipated five."

I certainly intend to remain involved locally, even if it is just to go back to the litter-picking.' Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock MP Bill Grant

He said he had tried to put his constituents first and had "served them to the best of abilities".

Grant added: "I wish whoever they choose to elect the best of luck and hope they will serve my former constituents well.

"I certainly intend to remain involved locally, even if it is just to go back to the litter-picking."

