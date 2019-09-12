  • STV
  • MySTV

Boris Johnson denies lying to Queen over parliament shutdown

Dan Vevers Dan Vevers

The Prime Minister said it was 'absolutely not' true his government had deceived the monarch.

Boris Johnson: I will not criticise Scots judges.
Boris Johnson: I will not criticise Scots judges. WPA Pool / Getty Images

Boris Johnson has said it is "absolutely not" true he lied to the Queen over his reasons for suspending parliament.

The Prime Minister denied claims his government misled the monarch the day after Scotland's highest civil court ruled its conduct had been "unlawful".

UK ministers, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, visited the Queen at Balmoral at the end of August to advise her to approve a five-week prorogation of parliament.

Johnson insisted the lengthy suspension was to pave the way for a new legislative agenda, to be revealed in a Queen's Speech on October 14.

However, three judges of the Court of Session's inner house ruled on Wednesday this advice - and the "progoration itself" - was "unlawful".

They argued the government's real purpose was "stymying parliament" to limit scrutiny of its Brexit plans.

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1440676-ponsonby-prime-minister-is-in-office-but-not-in-power/ | default

But Johnson's position was somewhat bolstered by a ruling in the government's favour in a near-identical case in England.

The High Court in London ruled the prorogation of parliament was "not a matter for the courts", rejecting the case brought by campaigner and businesswoman Gina Miller.

A final decision on the legality of the move by the Prime Minister will be made by the UK Supreme Court.

Asked if he lied to the monarch, Johnson replied: "Absolutely not. The High Court in England plainly agrees with us but the Supreme Court will have to decide. 

"We need a Queen's Speech, we need to get on and do all sorts of things at a national level."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1440674-suspension-of-parliament-ruled-unlawful-by-scots-court/ | default

Answering questions at an event in London, the PM added: "Parliament will have time both before and after that crucial summit on October 17 and 18 to talk about the Brexit deal.

"I'm very hopeful that we will get a deal, as I say, at that crucial summit.

"We're working very hard - I've been around the European capitals talking to our friends

"I think we can see the rough area of a landing space, of how you can do it - it will be tough, it will be hard, but I think we can get there."

Johnson said he would not "quarrel or criticise" the judges in the Court of Session case after a row on Wednesday over a suggestion by unofficial Number 10 sources that the judges were biased.

'Around the world people look at our judges with awe and admiration, so I'm not going to quarrel or criticise the judges.'
Boris Johnson

Downing Street disowned the claims, which were branded "pitiful, pathetic and desperate" by Nicola Sturgeon.

But speaking on Peston on STV on Wednesday night, UK business minister Kwasi Kwarteng accused the judges of "getting involved in politics" and claimed "many people are saying" they are biased,

The Prime Minister said: "The British judiciary, the United Kingdom judiciary, is one of the great glories of our constitution - they are independent.

"Believe me, around the world people look at our judges with awe and admiration, so I'm not going to quarrel or criticise the judges.

"Clearly there are two different legal views - the High Court in England had a very different opinion and the Supreme Court will have to adjudicate in the course of the next few days.

"I think it's proper for politicians to let them get on and do that."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.